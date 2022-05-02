Bryan Williams Chief Strategy Officer accepted into Forbes Technology Council
Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryan Williams, Chief Strategy Officer of DigiTrends Global Inc. and CEO of MyKPI and Castle NFT, DigiTrends Global Inc. is a full stack digital product development head quartered in Wilmington, DE and corporate offices in Sans Francisco, Dubai and London and Back-office of more than 130 engineers in Karachi Pakistan , has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Bryan Williams was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Bryan into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Bryan has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Bryan will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Bryan will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
“I am very excited to participate in the Forbes Technology Council. This is a great opportunity to meet and interact with other industry leaders as well as share our vision for the future of our industry” Said Bryan Williams
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can
help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn
more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
Ali Z. Khan
CMO & Director
DigiTrends Global Inc. / Castle NFT
Ali Zeeshan
DigiTrends Global Inc.
+1 302-232-8040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn