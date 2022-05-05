20Lighter Announces Presentations at the NRHA’s 45th Annual Rural Health Conference and Health Equity Pre-Conference

Clinical data presentations highlight effectiveness of 20Lighter in reducing risk of CVD development and progression in younger patients and rural locations.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 20Lighter, LLC, a private company developing a unique, comprehensive telehealth program aimed at improving risk and burden of cardiovascular disease through reductions of modifiable clinical risk factors including visceral adiposity and chronic inflammation today announced two poster presentations at the NHRA’s Health Equity Pre-Conference and Annual Rural Health Conference in Albuquerque, NM, from May 10-13, 2022.

“Our goal is enabling the best possible health outcomes and quality of life for our patients. As a healthcare provider, I’ve seen first-hand that the health and quality of life of our neighbors in rural, underserved, minority communities is far worse than in other parts of the nation,” said Gerald Dembrowski, DC, 20Lighter’s co-founder and Chief Medical Officer. “It’s a privilege and honor to begin providing the tools, knowledge, and science behind 20Lighter to our neighbors in these underserved, minority communities through our partners in Arkansas. Together we are changing our rural communities, one life at a time,” he added.

The presentations entitled “Reduction of Visceral Adiposity for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention” and “Addressing Cardiovascular Health Disparities in the Arkansas Delta” will be presented by the company’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jessica Barnes, PhD, who is an adjunct assistant professor in the Division of Cardiology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Key findings reported in the poster presentations highlight the potential of 20Lighter’s telehealth program to be effective in the preventative setting, in younger patient populations, and in engaging with rural residents where cardiovascular disease disparities are devastating communities.

“It’s a pleasure to be sharing our work with the rural health community,” said Dr. Barnes, “and this will be our first appearance at a conference dedicated to improving healthcare and health outcomes in rural underserved locations. I look forward to engaging with the attendees in Albuquerque.”

About the National Rural Health Association

The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) is a national nonprofit membership organization with more than 21,000 members. The association’s mission is to provide leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education and research. NRHA's 45th Annual Rural Health Conference, Rural Hospital Innovation Summit, and Health Equity Conference will be held in Albuquerque, NM May 10-13th. For more, visit RuralHealth.us.

About 20Lighter, LLC

20Lighter is a unique, comprehensive cardiometabolic telehealth program, delivered virtually over 2 months via smartphone. The program incorporates patented treatment algorithms providing a personalized approach to better cardiovascular and metabolic health. A multimodal approach enables patients to achieve clinically meaningful improvements of visceral adiposity and chronic inflammation, blood pressure, HbA1c, blood lipids, and CVD risk and health. 20Lighter clinical data has been presented at over two dozen international medical conferences, including the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific and Hypertension Sessions, the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Annual Meeting, and is the subject of six peer-reviewed publications. For more information on 20Lighter’s work improving cardiovascular disease disparities, visit www.20Lighter.com/cvd