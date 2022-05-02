BTORING DAPP: A smart and promising project leveraging NEAR protocol

Btoring Equity Tokenization

VEVEY, SWITZERLAND, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLOCKTORING - An innovative start-up based in Switzerland, with a clear mission is starting to leave its footprints and raise awareness in the crypto space.

It is a unique self-sustaining decentralised application platform which provides a bridge between company equity, capital and digital currencies through their DAPP BTORING.

WHAT IS BTORING DAPP?

A team of Blockchain connoisseurs and business experts who believe in the revolutionary impact of blockchain technology, are working hard to bring their vision to reality to launch the BTORING DAPP that will be built on NEAR’s thriving ecosystem. BTORING DAPP, a One-Stop-Shop for the next generation of business and real estate equity tokenization, managing equity, capital and digital currencies, all at one place, is determined to be the most promising project of NEAR blockchain. BTORING DAPP will offer users a full suite of features, whether it’s a business succession, investing, transferring capital, receiving dividends, spending crypto with a credit/debit card, or exchanging your Crypto into Stablecoins and much more.

NEAR PROTOCOL ECOSYSTEM

Riding the crypto wave NEAR Protocol has already been announced as one of the leaders in the space and thus the perfect building stone to be powered by for our Platform BTORING DAPP.

NEAR Protocol; decentralised development platform and its ecosystem is working on changing the cryptocurrency sector. It helped remove the barriers to mass adoption of the blockchain technology making it easy to comprehend by an average user. Therefore, BTORING DAPP, designed to be the most user-friendly platform for their end users through just some the same key features and its protocol: simple, secure and scalable.

NEAR IS HERE!

NEAR Protocol, the King of Blockchain, through simple, secure, and scalable technology, with focus on developer and user-friendliness, is a future-proof layer-1 blockchain based on which our start-up will be constructed. NEAR empowers us to

bring business, creativity, and community, all at one place by inventing a sustainable and inclusive ecosystem BTORING DAPP.

BTORING will have all the elements in place for a rapid growth, thanks to NEAR and their Sharding approach allowing greater transaction capacity and security than any other platforms and subsequently solving the problem of Blockchain scalability. Moreover, Sharding allows our DAPP to scale efficiently resulting in lowest transaction fees and highest speed for our users.

NEAR’s Rainbow bridge allows users to easily transfer Ethereum tokens back and forth between Ethereum and NEAR. Additionally, NEAR software ensures Proof of stake consensus that will secure and validate the transaction on BTORING DAPP hence, cutting out the need for complex computations. It’s The proof of Stake feature of BTORING DAPP that is just one among many that will raise attention already in the infancy stage of our Blockchain project.

BUILDING CONNECTIONS; BUILDING TRUST

BLOCKTORING: Switzerland based start-up where the laws and regulations are at the forefront, brings additional trust to our Platform. The Swiss Federal Laws being extremely positive about the potential of the distributed ledger and the advancement it has brought to the financial sector adds the benefit of security and growth to the end users of our DAPP.

Thus, BTORING DAPP is all ready to set its mark and promises to be a major happening in the NEAR’s flourishing ecosystem.