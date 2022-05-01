Cloud Odyssey Partners WIth Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) To Leverage The Power Of eCommerce

SINGAPORE, May 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company allows businesses to set up and manage eCommerce ventures across multiple platforms

Cloud Odyssey, a Salesforce Consulting Partner and IT solutions provider has partnered with Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) to optimize the eCommerce solution for its clients. As an SFCC partner, the company helps businesses set up and manage their eCommerce ventures using advanced and automated tools.

Formerly known as Demandware, Salesforce Commerce Cloud is a cloud-based SaaS solution for online sellers. The Salesforce offering allows businesses to enter the world of eCommerce by establishing online storefronts and managing them to provide personalized services to their customers. SFCC implementation allows users to create unified buying journeys of customers and ensure consistency across multiple storefronts. The platform is built to use the customer database for running eCommerce ventures successfully.

By becoming an SFCC partner, Cloud Odyssey aims at helping its clients streamline their processes through their online storefronts. From building websites and/or applications to connecting online and offline stores, the company aims at making the most of the Salesforce product to help businesses attain their objectives.

Being an SFCC partner is another feather in the cap of Cloud Odyssey as it expands its umbrella of services. The company has already been providing Salesforce implementation, integration, and consulting services to clients around the world. So far, Cloud Odyssey was known for its Salesforce and MuleSoft services. The company also helps businesses migrate their data from legacy platforms to advanced cloud-based solutions like Salesforce. After becoming an SFCC partner, the team at Cloud Odyssey looks forward to serving the clients better.

Moreover, Cloud Odyssey is willing to tap into the potential of SFCC owing to the advanced tools and features offered by the platform. From employing AI-driven bots to assist businesses during flash sales to helping them make the right business decisions through seamless data analytics, SFCC has created its niche in the eCommerce sector. This allows the certified engineers at Cloud Odyssey to implement tailor-made SFCC solutions for businesses operating at all scales.

Suresh Goli, the founder and CEO of Cloud Odyssey, is willing to use the company’s SFCC services to help SMEs drive digitization. He says, “We have always believed in helping SMEs by using the knowledge we gained by working with high-end enterprises. We live in an age where a business can create its niche in the market irrespective of the scale at which it operates. By becoming SFCC partners, we aim at helping startups and SMEs get on the bandwagon of online selling and drive digitization within their organizations. The last few years have taught us how unpredictable things can get and how digital alternatives are the only way out. We are determined to help as many deserving eCommerce ventures as possible to thrive in the industry.” with our SFCC services.”