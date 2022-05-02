A powerful sustainability solution for the global market to Make Toxicity-conscious Decisions
EINPresswire.com/ -- ViridisChem, Inc. a SaaS biotech company based in San Jose, CA, USA, is expanding its presence into Japan, Europe and the UK and will be participating in the ChemUK exhibition on May 11-12, 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
After the successful launch of its flagship product Chemical Analyzer, ViridisChem® is now ready to help more companies around the world design sustainable product development that minimizes the use of toxic chemicals and the production of resultant toxic waste. The company is partnering with distributors in U.S. and Europe (scientist.com), Japan (infocom.com), Korea (bitekchems.com) and India (newreka.co.in) to enable easy access to the global community.
As part of this global outreach, ViridisChem® will be demonstrating its SaaS platform and software tool for discovery scientists, process development departments, EHS/Lab-safety staff, and educators at ChemUK exhibition, Booth M48 on May 11-12, 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
“We would like to thank the U.S. Department of Commerce and the California Small Business Export Program administered by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GOBiz) for their continued support in helping ViridisChem® succeed,” said ViridisChem® CEO Neelam Vaidya.
ViridisChem® focuses on the potential of green chemistry to empower scientists to build a more sustainable future with tools that provide critical toxicity analysis for smarter decision-making. ViridisChem® has built the world’s largest toxicity database with highly curated toxicity data and utilizes it to provide detailed toxicity analysis of every known chemical. Its powerful artificial intelligence platform offers instant execution of industry-standard prediction models to generate in-silico toxicity analysis of new molecules and proprietary chemicals. Utilizing this powerful platform, ViridisChem® has built a unique tool, Chemical Analyzer, that:
1. Helps scientists Identify high-risk drug targets and find less toxic analogs,
2. Select less toxic raw material and eliminate toxic waste, and
3. Understand government compliance risks and ensure lab safety.
Learn more about the Chemical Analyzer by registering for a FREE trial on ViridisChem’s website: www.ViridisChem.com
About ViridisChem®, Inc.
ViridisChem® was started by 2 founders who are passionate about the potential of green chemistry to create a better world. Their goal was to empower scientists in many industries to build a more sustainable future. As a first step towards their goal, ViridisChem® developed one of the largest and most curated toxicity databases containing 95 million chemicals, 3 billion properties. It has also built a powerful unique cloud platform that has the capacity to select and execute industry-standard prediction models to instantly create in-silico chemical properties values and offers highly accurate toxicity analysis (environmental, health and safety-related) through a comprehensive set of 56 endpoints that together describe the toxicity of chemicals. With such a powerful database and the software platform, ViridisChem® is offering solutions that can guide scientists from many industries to define green and sustainable product development that eliminates or minimizes the use of toxic chemicals, resulting in processes with a minimum toxicity footprint.
Due to its unique offering, ViridisChem® has received recognition by several global organizations, including the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) as one of the most innovative companies. ViridisChem® also received the “LAUNCH Chemistry Innovation Challenge 2017” award by LAUNCH.ORG which was founded by NASA, Nike, USAID, and the U.S. Department of State, and which enjoys the partnership of leading companies including IKEA, eBay, VF Corp., Novozymes, and Kvadrat, along with several regional and national government organizations.
Neelam Vaidya
ViridisChem
support@viridischem.com
Chemical Analyzer Real-time tox-evaluation of new molecule