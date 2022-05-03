Klö's confirmed; An Addition to the 24th Annual Haitian Compas Festival Lineup

KLÖ Konpafest

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, May 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simplicity 26 Records’ signed artist Klö has just been confirmed by Noel & Cecibon Productions, as a late addition to the 24th Annual Haitian Compas Festival lineup. This year’s festival is set to take place at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater located at 16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar FL 33027.As a result of Covid-19 regulations and limitations, the festival is divided into two (2) days of outstanding performances; the first show takes place on Saturday May 14 and the second, on Sunday May 15.In the preceding nine (9) months, as a result of her signing with Simplicity 26 Records and in collaboration with Sunaї Paradise Music LLC, Klö has released three (3) singles respectively entitled, “Luv’s So Good”, “Hit It Good” and “Why Tonight”. One can also find Klö ‘s virtual “live” concert on the Trace TV distributed streaming platform WWW.SPEKTAK.TV , produced and filmed on location in Guadeloupe, West Indies. These endeavors since released and available to the public, have had a significant impact on Klö’s outstanding musical career, in her quest to expand further and share the rich artistic elements of her culture onto the world music scene. A full album production of new tunes is currently in the works for Klö, projected for release summer 2022!The 24th Annual Haitian Compas Festival boasts some of Haiti’s top musical acts headlining the event such as T-Vice, Harmonik, Kai, Vayb, Klass, Djakout#1, Roody Roodboy, Misty Jean just to name a few, amongst which Klö will be featured as a special addition.For tickets and information, please log onto www.Haitiancompasfestival.com or visit @Haitiancompafestival on your social media platforms.For all information related to the Artist Klö, please visit/log onto:

KLÖ - Hit It Good