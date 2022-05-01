Raleigh real estate professional Gary Kevin Coats is featured in Business Journal’s “People on the Move”

Kevin Coats of Raleigh, North Carolina Business Journal

Gary Kevin Coats is featured in the April 2022 edition of Business Journal’s “People on the Move” as the real estate operations officer at Coats Custom Homes.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary Kevin Coats is bringing his 20 years of experience in the North Carolina real estate market to Coats Custom Homes. As the real estate operations officer, Gary Kevin Coats will be tasked with running the remodeling and construction divisions.

Coats Custom Homes is a residential redevelopment design & build company operating in the Raleigh-Durham-Cary CSA. Gary Kevin Coats has experience in restoring historic properties. He assisted in the sale of a large commercial development, Caraleigh Mills, which was the conversion of an old textile (cotton) mill into luxury condominiums. Coats will now be tasked with finding interesting properties, restoring them, and reselling them.

The real estate market in North Carolina has remained hot. Home prices statewide were up 20.3% year-over-year in March. At the same time, the number of homes sold fell 0.5% and the number of homes for sale fell 33.0%. In Raleigh, home values have increased by 28.8% over the last year. Over the past 5 years, home values in Raleigh have increased by nearly 70%.

Gary Kevin Coats started his real estate career in 2001 when he joined York Simpson Underwood, a well-known brokerage firm in Raleigh, NC. As a broker associate, he was awarded “Rookie of the Year” for achieving the highest sales volume during his first year in business. Utilizing the knowledge he gained at YSU, he started his own business in 2003, Featured Properties.

When Featured Properties began in 2003, Gary Kevin Coats was the youngest North Carolina brokerage firm owner at that time in North Carolina. He was awarded “Rookie of the Year” for achievements in sales and service, during his first year in the business. And, he was awarded the “Top 30 Under 30” designation for each year he qualified!

Gary Kevin Coats has experience in both commercial and residential real estate and is very familiar with the real estate market in both Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carlina.

To learn more about Gary Kevin Coats, please visit https://garykevincoats.com



