New Research Links CBD to SIRT pathway for Longevity
New research looks at how CBD affects a key pathway under intense interest for aging
The Sirtuin pathway remains a prominent direction of research for longevity and aging. This class of "cellular shock proteins" rose in popularity with their discovery in resveratrol, a key chemical in red wine and chocolate.
Newer studies are teasing out how SIRT (short for sirtuin) players are able to directly change the epigenome, the layer of code that directly controls underlying DNA and genes. This "markup" changes as we age and removing these edits is the basis behind big tech's move into the longevity space with Altos Labs (Bezos), Calico (Google), and many more. Their work on Yamanaka factors to remove the "markup" of aging has spurred a multi-billion dollar gold rush but in the meantime, SIRT pathways may offer an immediate option to access this machinery (albeit at a reduced level).
Sirtuins are able to modify our genetic readout in a similar way and the effects on longevity are significant. Mice with extra SIRT production show reduced levels of DNA damage and molecules that are hallmarks of aging. SIRT appears to maintain DNA structural integrity (histone) and processing among many other longevity-related pathways (telomeres, inflammation, etc). SIRT pathways are NAD-dependent which may speak to the research (and popularity) around NAD, NMN, NR, and other supplements.
There is older research on CBD's ability to protect neurons in Parkinson's as a result of upregulating SIRT but a newer study sheds new light on terms of longevity. It found that CBD boosts autophagy, the removal of faulty cells or neurons, by upregulating SIRT. Autophagy is a new promising field of longevity research with a focus on senolytics (fisetin, quercetin, etc) and senescent "zombie" cells which are stuck between functioning correctly and being removed (autophagy). This action from CBD prevented the accumulation of aberrations in neurons that generally grow with age versus a control group. Interestingly, this study was in vivo (living subjects) as opposed to the test tube.
A full review on this study and CBD's effect on SIRT in the context of longevity can be found below with a look at how it actually had the reverse effect in cancerous cells.
https://indigonaturals.net/blogs/news/new-cbd-and-sirt-study-key-to-longevity-effects
