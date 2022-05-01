California Wild Ales - 4th Annual May the Fourth Be With You - Star Wars Celebration

May the Fourth Be With You - California Wild Ales The Mangolorian - May the Fourth Be With You - California Wild Ales May the Fourth Be With You

It’s gonna be an intergalactic throwdown and everyone is invited…Jedi, bounty hunters, clones, rebels, Sith, and droids… all are welcome” — Bill DeWitt

--Fourth annual beer event includes 12 unique sour ales and three sour ale kombucha blends to celebrate Star Wars Day

--California Wild Ales partners with TapShack Craft Liquid Company to create three sour ale kombucha hybrids

California Wild Ales, San Diego's Sour House, announced its fourth annual May the Fourth be With You celebration of all things Star Wars. There will be 12 unique sour ales on tap, including two kombucha blends and two new sour ales, Darth Maul-berry and OB-One, to commemorate Star Wars Day.

Our May the Fourth lineup includes old favorites like May the Force Be With Yuzu, Han SoLoquat, The Mangolorian, ImPEARial Stormtrooper, and Darth Citrus. We are also bringing back one of our most experimental sours...BanAnakin Skywalker. This crowd favorite is made with caramelized bananas, homemade English toffee, and caramel. This beer returns for the first time in three years, and you are not gonna want to miss this one.

"We opened our doors to Ocean Beach exactly one year ago, on May 4th. We are so proud of what we have accomplished in this short timeframe. It’s gonna be an intergalactic throwdown and everyone is invited…Jedi, bounty hunters, clones, rebels, Sith, and droids… all are welcome." said Bill DeWitt, co-founder of California Wild Ales. "It's the perfect way to celebrate and offer some really unique and limited wild ales to the neighborhood."

"It's always fun to recreate these beers every year for this event. May the Fourth gives us a chance to create something new like Darth Maulberry or resurrect an old flavor like Bananakin Skywalker," said Zack Brager, co-founder of California Wild Ales.

The entire May 4th lineup of sour beer will only be available at the Ocean Beach tasting room.

Rebel Alliance Tap Lineup

May the Force Be With Yuzu: yuzu and sea salt

Mangolorian: overripe mango, ginger, and local honey

Padme Almondala: roasted almonds and sea salt

Han SoLoquat: local loquat, homemade chamoy

OB-One: blueberry, OB prickly pear, and OB passion fruit

Chewboocha: carrot, ginger, cayenne, turmeric, and kombucha from TapShack

The Dark Side Tap Lineup

BanAnakin Skywalker: caramelized banana, English toffee, and caramel

Darth Maulberry: Saison sour blend with local mulberry

Mango Fett: overripe mango, jalapeño, and sea salt

Darth Citrus: Persian lime, Meyer lemon, and Satsuma mandarin

Jabba the Hopp: golden sour with Kohatu hops

ImPEARial Stormtrooper: Julian pear and Saigon cinnamon

Mai TIE fighter: orange, lime, cherry, almond, and kombucha from TapShack

The Dark Side: beet, pomegranate, and hibiscus kombucha from TapShack

Bottle Lineup

Darth Citrius

ImPEARial Stormtrooper

Jabba the Hopp

OB-One

These bottles are extremely limited, so pick up a few bottles while they last.

In addition, the brewery will hold a Star Wars costume contest. The public is encouraged to come in dressed in costume for a chance to win Star Wars swag and some of this year's bottles. No purchase is necessary. The brewery will also have Star Wars California Wild Ales stickers and Limited Edition Giclee Prints available on-site.

If you are unable to join the festivities on May 4th you are invited to come down for May the Sixth.



About California Wild Ales

California Wild Ales, San Diego's Sour House, is San Diego's only all-barrel-aged sour brewery. It began creating fresh and funky wild ale in 2015 and opened its first tasting room in 2018. The brewery's sour beer is aged in American, French, and Hungarian oak barrels for a minimum of nine months and uses fresh, local produce from local San Diego farmers. California Wild Ales is known for its branding, which includes characters representing the yeast and bacteria that are used to ferment the sour beer named Lacto (short for Lactobacillus), Brett (short for Brettanomyces), and Peety (short for Pediococcus).

