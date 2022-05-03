EarthStream Announces Partnership with the International Vegan Film Festival
Independent streaming platform, EarthStream announced today it has partnered with the International Vegan Film Festival (IVFF) to stream some of their outstanding festival films and shorts. This agreement will allow filmmakers who have participated in the festival to showcase their films to a broader global audience who are interested in animal welfare, wildlife, a plant-based lifestyle, and climate change.
“Partnering with EarthStream is a game-changer for our filmmakers,” said Shawn Stratton, founder and director of IVFF, “This venture will bring a new level of exposure for us and aligns with our goal of getting these inspirational films in front of new audiences.”
The content streaming from the IVFF will include films, shorts, and documentaries featuring some of the most well-known celebrities from the world of animal welfare and environmentalism. Films include “Dominion,” narrated by actors Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Sia, Sadie Sink, and Kat Von D, and co-produced by Shaun Monson (Earthlings, Unity, There Was a Killing). “Eyes” about the LA Animal Save Vigils featuring Moby (songwriter/musician), “Source” with Veganuary co-founder Matthew Glover, and “A Prayer for Compassion” directed by Victoria Moran (author) and Sailesh Rao (Founder, Climate Healers) are amongst the many issue-based offerings.
EarthStream has developed a "giving back" business model which will also feature non-profits in the animal protection world and allow subscribers to attribute their subscription to a non-profit of their choice. As well as featuring the work of non-profits, EarthStream showcases filmmakers’ work and enables viewers to go in-depth, connecting the dots between issues, filmmakers, and non-profits. EarthStream strives to deliver quality original content to subscribers while providing funding for all of the non-profits it helps support through subscription purchases.
“IVFF aligns perfectly with EarthStream’s mission to change the way people view our planet and the animals we share it with,” said Craig Swanson, EarthStream co-founder, “We are excited to share these compelling films with our subscribers.”
The platform is available to English-speaking territories via a USD 5.99 monthly subscription or USD 59.99 annual subscription model.
About
EarthStream promotes understanding and protection of animals and our planet by inspiring filmmakers, non-profits, and individuals of all ages to act to protect the world we all share.
The streaming platform is available via its website, Apple TV, iOS, Android TV, Android, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. EarthStream is built on world-class technology while keeping gifting at the center of the platform.
The International Vegan Film Festival is a trailblazing event dedicated to celebrating the vegan ideal: a healthier, more compassionate, environmentally friendly lifestyle that can be achieved through the consumption of plants and animal-free alternatives.
