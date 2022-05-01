Submit Release
The TeleDentists Launches First Dental-Medical Integration Platform

The TeleDentists is the top, nationwide, teledental company in the United States.

“This is a giant step towards addresses value-based care. You can’t have good health without good oral health,” Dr. Maria Kunstadter, Co-Founder and CEO of The TeleDentists.”
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, May 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TeleDentists is announcing a new initiative to drive dental-medical integration by combining access to both physicians and dentists on their site. This program helps patient populations with unmet oral health needs and associated chronic diseases improve their overall health by integrating oral health into their healthcare. The TeleDentists is actively partnering with telemedicine companies to offer virtual consultations with dentists 24/7/365 nationwide. After the Center for Disease announced their new research on integrating oral health with primary health, The TeleDentists created the first dental-medical platform to be accessed immediately by consumers and providers from any platform.

Dental-medical integration research shows outstanding member results including an average of 27% lower risk scores, 17% lower medical costs, 25% lower preterm delivery rates and 34% fewer incidents of low birth weight. With this new initiative, patients using The TeleDentists will be able to speak with a dental and/or medical professional, receive recommendations and remediation, and will be triaged to the correct specialist for in-person or virtual treatment. Furthermore, dental and medical professionals can connect with each other to provide virtual consultations and collaborate to improve their patients’ oral and overall health.

“Proper oral health is vital to a productive and healthy life. Now that customers can access a dental professional at the tips of their fingers, they will be able to receive the guidance and support to not only improve their oral health, but also their overall health,” stated Leah Sigler, president of The TeleDentists. “The fact that Sesame proactively incorporates teledentistry in their offerings shows they are addressing total care and that they truly care about their customers’ wellbeing.”

“This is a giant step towards addresses value-based care. You can’t have good health without good oral health,” Dr. Maria Kunstadter, Co-Founder and CEO of The
Sesame Health was the first to partner with The TeleDentists to include oral health in their telehealth offerings. The TeleDentists is exhibiting at the American Telemedicine Association Conference with the intent of recruiting other telemedicine and healthcare companies to offer this vital service.

ABOUT THE TELEDENTISTS

The TeleDentists® offer “the first of its kind” virtual dental service. A national network of licensed dentists utilizes a variety of virtual tools (smart phones, tablets, laptops) to assist in diagnosing, remediate and, when needed, arrange local dental appointments the next business day. For more information please visit www.theteledentists.com.


TeleDentists contact: Leah Sigler at leahs@theteledentists.com
Leah Sigler
+1 888-641-5505
Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


