Artes Electronics company has opened a beta version of the Warriors chat for testing

Now the chat is available for Android devices, an iOS version will appear at the end of May.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artes Electronics company has launched a new product - a Skin cancer warriors chat , where anyone who has been diagnosed with melanoma can communicate directly with people who have survived cancer or are currently under treatment. The launch of the "Artes" app was specially timed for May, as it is the month of awareness about melanoma and skin cancer.90% of melanoma survivors (based on an independent survey) who have been treated and achieved remission admit that they lacked support from "equal" people, that is, patients with the same diagnosis. Especially in the first few days. At the moment of acceptance and awareness of the diagnosis, it is important not to lock yourself in, but to talk to someone who will understand and help calm down, and tune in to the treatment of skin cancer with new energy. People who have already encountered melanoma are willing to share their experience, so Artes Electronics caught fire with the idea to simplify such communication and create a special application.After 10 months of development, Artes Electronics has launched a beta version of the Artes chat. The app is free and from today is available for Android devices. The iOS version is being prepared for release at the end of May.A little bit about the product: the app got its name from the first Greek library known to man, Artes. This library included works on various spheres of life at that time, including medicine. This name perfectly describes the goal that is laid in the app - a comprehensive approach to a person. Therefore, the chat of warriors with melanoma is only the first step, in the future new features related to health and self-care will be added to the Artes app.Among the company's products can also find a device for self-examination of moles NOTA mole tracker , which helps to find dangerous changes in nevi at an early stage and sends them to the doctor on time. In the month of melanoma awareness, a 20% discount on the MAY20 promo code is valid on the device.

