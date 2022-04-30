'Skulduggery' Chosen as One of the Best Books to Read in 2022

Best books to read in 2022 Emotional by Leonard Mlodinow "A glorious read..." "...a period well versed and presented with accuracy and authenticity..."

The books to read in 2022 contain stories of forbidden love revealing biographies and skulduggery

2022 kicks off on a contemplative note with Leonard Mlodinow's Emotional (Allen Lane, UK) in which the celebrated theoretical physicist writes about how we feel and why. You make hundreds of decisions every day, from what to eat for breakfast to how to influence people, and not one of them could be made without the essential component of emotion. It has long been held that thinking and feeling are separate and opposing forces in our behaviour. But as best-selling author Leonard Mlodinow tells us, extraordinary advances in psychology and neuroscience have proven that emotions are as critical to our well-being as thinking.

In A Brief History of Equality (Belknap, UK). The world’s leading economist of inequality presents a short but sweeping and surprisingly optimistic history of human progress toward equality despite crises, disasters, and backsliding. A perfect introduction to the ideas developed in his monumental earlier books. t’s easy to be pessimistic about inequality. We know it has increased dramatically in many parts of the world over the past two generations. No one has done more to reveal the problem than Thomas Piketty. Now, in this surprising and powerful new work, Piketty reminds us that the grand sweep of history gives us reasons to be optimistic. Over the centuries, he shows, we have been moving toward greater equality.

For something different for lovers of historical fiction in 2022, include Paul Rushworth-Brown's Skulduggery (Shawline, Melbourne). The story is set on the moors of West Yorkshire. Queen Bess has died and King James sits on the throne of England and Scotland during the time of the English Reformation. Exciting, mysterious and historically accurate adventures pull no punches about the life and hardships of 'copyholders' living on the moors of Yorkshire in 1590. At a time when life expectancy was thirty-five, children rarely lived past the age of six and ale was consumed liberally because the water was undrinkable.

Summer titles also include Akwaeke Emezi’s 'You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty' (Faber, May) and Elif Batuman’s 'Either/Or' (Jonathan Cape, May). Autumn and winter books remain sparse for the moment, but Kamila Shamsie’s new novel 'Best of Friends' (Bloomsbury, October) — a story that begins in Karachi in 1988 — looks set to be one of the highlights.

