Submit Release
News Search

There were 668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,530 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: Unit Block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 8:09 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male victim, inside of a vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.  On Friday, February 11, 2022, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 16 year-old DeShawn Francis, of Alexandria, VA.

 

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 17 year-old Eugene Williams, of Southeast, DC. Williams was charged as an adult with First Degree Murder while Armed.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: Unit Block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.