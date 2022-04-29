Submit Release
May trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license!  Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 30,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during May.  Fish on!

 

Location

Week to be Stocked

Number of Trout

Bannock Reservoir 

May 2- 6

500

Bear River

(Oneida Narrows at Red Point, bridge below dam)

May 2 - 6

1500

Trout Creek

May 2 - 6

200

Winder Reservoir

May 2 - 6

1680

Bannock Reservoir 

May 9 - 13

500

Crowthers Reservoir

May 9 – 13

1100

Crystal Springs Pond

May 9 – 13

375

Deep Creek Reservoir

May 9 – 13

1000

Edson Fichter Pond

May 9 – 13

950

Foster Reservoir

May 9 – 13

2340

Hawkins Reservoir

May 9 – 13

840

McTucker Pond #8

May 9 – 13

1500

Montpelier Reservoir

May 9 – 13

5000

Portneuf River

(Lava Hot Springs and at Crane Creek access site)

May 9 – 13

330

Upper Kelly Park Pond

May 9 – 13

250

Weston Creek Reservoir   

May 9 – 13

1500

Bear River   

(Oneida Narrows at Red Point, bridge below dam)

May 16 - 20

1500

Montpelier Rearing Pond

May 16 - 20

250

Blackfoot River  (Below dam, Cutthroat, Sagehen, Graves Creek Campgrounds)

May 23 – 27

1500

Cherry Creek

May 23 – 27

100

Crystal Springs Pond

May 23 - 27

375

Dike Lake    

May 23 – 27

1500

Dingle Gravel Pond

May 23 – 27

1000

East Fork Rock Creek

May 23 – 27

500

Edson Fichter Pond

May 23 – 27

950

Montpelier Rearing Pond

May 23 – 27

250

Portneuf River

(Lava Hot Springs and at Crane Creek access site)

May 23 – 27

330

Rose Pond

May 23 – 27

1000

Upper Kelly Park Pond

May 23 – 27

250

Upper Pleasantview Reservoir

May 23 – 27

1500

 

Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these fun fisheries!

  • Bannock Reservoir – 1000 rainbow trout. Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex Park near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers trout fishing with many recreational amenities nearby. The six-acre pond is surrounded by playgrounds, soccer fields, basketball courts, running and biking trails, and an amphitheater for community events. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the pond.
  • Bear River below Oneida Dam – 3,000 Rainbow Trout.  These fish will be stocked in the very scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river below the dam.  This popular section of the river offers the longest continuous public access along the entire Bear River. 
  • Dike Lake – 1,500 rainbow trout. Located adjacent to the Blackfoot Reservoir Campground, this waterbody gets stocked once a year. Come catch ‘em before they’re gone!
  • Dingle Gravel Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout. This pond is located adjacent to the Bear River east of Dingle in Bear Lake County.
  • Edson Fichter Pond – 1,900 rainbow trout.  This 3-acre pond is located just minutes from downtown Pocatello and offers local anglers of all ages a convenient escape close to home.  Nestled within the 40-acre Edson Fichter Nature Area, this pond features several docks and a trail for access around the pond.  Your dog is welcome to be your fishing buddy—if leashed while at the pond and on the trails.  However, if they need to cool off or would like to practice their retrieving skills, there is a “puppy pond” built just for them on the same property.
  • Montpelier Rearing Pond – 500 rainbow trout. This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon in the hills east of Montpelier. It’s a great spot to take kids fishing.
  • Montpelier Reservoir – 5,000 rainbow trout.  This reservoir is located in the hills east of Montpelier at an elevation of 6500 feet.  It has very basic facilities but offers a variety of fish species in a peaceful rural setting.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner.

