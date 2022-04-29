May trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 30,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during May. Fish on!

Location Week to be Stocked Number of Trout Bannock Reservoir May 2- 6 500 Bear River (Oneida Narrows at Red Point, bridge below dam) May 2 - 6 1500 Trout Creek May 2 - 6 200 Winder Reservoir May 2 - 6 1680 Bannock Reservoir May 9 - 13 500 Crowthers Reservoir May 9 – 13 1100 Crystal Springs Pond May 9 – 13 375 Deep Creek Reservoir May 9 – 13 1000 Edson Fichter Pond May 9 – 13 950 Foster Reservoir May 9 – 13 2340 Hawkins Reservoir May 9 – 13 840 McTucker Pond #8 May 9 – 13 1500 Montpelier Reservoir May 9 – 13 5000 Portneuf River (Lava Hot Springs and at Crane Creek access site) May 9 – 13 330 Upper Kelly Park Pond May 9 – 13 250 Weston Creek Reservoir May 9 – 13 1500 Bear River (Oneida Narrows at Red Point, bridge below dam) May 16 - 20 1500 Montpelier Rearing Pond May 16 - 20 250 Blackfoot River (Below dam, Cutthroat, Sagehen, Graves Creek Campgrounds) May 23 – 27 1500 Cherry Creek May 23 – 27 100 Crystal Springs Pond May 23 - 27 375 Dike Lake May 23 – 27 1500 Dingle Gravel Pond May 23 – 27 1000 East Fork Rock Creek May 23 – 27 500 Edson Fichter Pond May 23 – 27 950 Montpelier Rearing Pond May 23 – 27 250 Portneuf River (Lava Hot Springs and at Crane Creek access site) May 23 – 27 330 Rose Pond May 23 – 27 1000 Upper Kelly Park Pond May 23 – 27 250 Upper Pleasantview Reservoir May 23 – 27 1500

Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these fun fisheries!

Bannock Reservoir – 1000 rainbow trout. Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex Park near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers trout fishing with many recreational amenities nearby. The six-acre pond is surrounded by playgrounds, soccer fields, basketball courts, running and biking trails, and an amphitheater for community events. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the pond.

Bear River below Oneida Dam – 3,000 Rainbow Trout. These fish will be stocked in the very scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river below the dam. This popular section of the river offers the longest continuous public access along the entire Bear River.

Dike Lake – 1,500 rainbow trout. Located adjacent to the Blackfoot Reservoir Campground, this waterbody gets stocked once a year. Come catch ‘em before they’re gone!

Dingle Gravel Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout. This pond is located adjacent to the Bear River east of Dingle in Bear Lake County.

Edson Fichter Pond – 1,900 rainbow trout. This 3-acre pond is located just minutes from downtown Pocatello and offers local anglers of all ages a convenient escape close to home. Nestled within the 40-acre Edson Fichter Nature Area, this pond features several docks and a trail for access around the pond. Your dog is welcome to be your fishing buddy—if leashed while at the pond and on the trails. However, if they need to cool off or would like to practice their retrieving skills, there is a “puppy pond” built just for them on the same property.

Montpelier Rearing Pond – 500 rainbow trout. This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon in the hills east of Montpelier. It’s a great spot to take kids fishing.

Montpelier Reservoir – 5,000 rainbow trout. This reservoir is located in the hills east of Montpelier at an elevation of 6500 feet. It has very basic facilities but offers a variety of fish species in a peaceful rural setting.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner.