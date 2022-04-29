LWAM Seizes More Than $200,000 worth of Illegal Narcotics, Arrests 3 in Oshkosh, Wis.

OSHKOSH, Wis. – As the result of an ongoing investigation, on April 28, 2022, Investigators with the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) and the Oshkosh Police Department, served three search warrants at residences in the City of Oshkosh, Wis. These search warrants were sought as the result of a high level drug trafficking investigation led by Investigators with LWAM and was further supported by the City of Oshkosh Police Department Detectives Bureau and Vice and Narcotics Unit as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration. As a result of the service of these warrants, three subjects were arrested on charges related to their drug trafficking activities and a total of approximately 12 pounds of methamphetamine, .25 pound of heroin/fentanyl, 1.25 pounds of cocaine and .25 pound of crack cocaine were seized as evidence. The names of the arrested parties are not being released at this time as no formal charges have been issued. The street value of this seizure exceeds $200,000 depending on the means and manner of sale.

“The distribution of dangerous narcotics has no place in our state,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “As this case shows, investigating large-scale drug trafficking can lead to large quantities of drugs being taken off the streets.”

“Drug trafficking in our communities poses a significant threat to the well-being of the citizens that we serve,” said Oshkosh Police Chief Dean Smith. “This investigation highlights the high level of work and cooperation of all members of LWAM. We will continue this work in the City of Oshkosh to target those who wish to distribute narcotics in our city and who facilitate the overdose problem we all are facing.”

LWAM is a multijurisdictional task force comprised of investigators from participating law enforcement agencies within Winnebago, Outagamie, Fond du Lac and Calumet Counties. LWAM’s mission is the investigation and enforcement of both state and federal drug trafficking laws with the goal of preventing the flow of illegal and dangerous drugs into the communities within these counties as well as holding offenders who chose to distribute dangerous drugs such as methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine within these communities accountable for their criminal activities.

The seizure of dangerous drugs such as methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine in this quantity is significant to this area and will have a positive impact on all the communities, as well as the residents who reside in them, within the entire LWAM area. LWAM Investigators, along with its local, state and federal partners, will continue to diligently investigate and enforce the laws on those who traffic these dangerous drugs and distribute them into the community.