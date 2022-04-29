House Democrats Commit to Defending Democracy; Lowering Costs for Working Families

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

House Democrats continue to stand with the Ukrainian people as they defend their democracy. On Thursday, I was proud to bring the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act to the House Floor and see this legislation pass with bipartisan support, sending it to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law. This legislation would revive Lend-Lease policies that helped win the Second World War, streamlining the delivery of needed weapons systems as our Ukrainian allies defend their homeland.

Over the District Work Period, I saw the need for increased support for Ukraine while leading a bipartisan Congressional Delegation to Germany, Denmark, Poland, and Greenland, where my colleagues and I met with government officials, diplomats, local leaders, and frontline aid workers. While on the Congressional Delegation, my colleagues and I visited the Polish-Ukrainian border, where we were all struck by the human toll of Russia’s aggression. I believe strongly that America must continue to lead the free world in a united effort against Putin’s criminal and unprovoked war and will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure our Ukrainian allies have the necessary economic, military, and humanitarian support.

In addition, House Democrats remain laser-focused on lowering costs for working families and directly addressing inflation. Earlier this week, the Senate voted to go to conference on legislation advancing the Make It In America plan that I’ve been proud to lead for over a decade. The America COMPETES Act is crucial legislation to bolster domestic manufacturing, expand research capacity, and ensure workers have the tools they need to get ahead in today’s economy. It will lower costs for American families by stabilizing domestic supply chains and advancing the development of crucial semiconductors right here at home. I look forward to conferees coming to an agreement on this critical legislation that will help us build a better, and stronger, America.