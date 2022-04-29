Submit Release
News Search

There were 665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,530 in the last 365 days.

House Democrats Commit to Defending Democracy; Lowering Costs for Working Families

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

House Democrats continue to stand with the Ukrainian people as they defend their democracy. On Thursday, I was proud to bring the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act to the House Floor and see this legislation pass with bipartisan support, sending it to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law. This legislation would revive Lend-Lease policies that helped win the Second World War, streamlining the delivery of needed weapons systems as our Ukrainian allies defend their homeland.

Over the District Work Period, I saw the need for increased support for Ukraine while leading a bipartisan Congressional Delegation to Germany, Denmark, Poland, and Greenland, where my colleagues and I met with government officials, diplomats, local leaders, and frontline aid workers. While on the Congressional Delegation, my colleagues and I visited the Polish-Ukrainian border, where we were all struck by the human toll of Russia’s aggression. I believe strongly that America must continue to lead the free world in a united effort against Putin’s criminal and unprovoked war and will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure our Ukrainian allies have the necessary economic, military, and humanitarian support.

In addition, House Democrats remain laser-focused on lowering costs for working families and directly addressing inflation. Earlier this week, the Senate voted to go to conference on legislation advancing the Make It In America plan that I’ve been proud to lead for over a decade. The America COMPETES Act is crucial legislation to bolster domestic manufacturing, expand research capacity, and ensure workers have the tools they need to get ahead in today’s economy. It will lower costs for American families by stabilizing domestic supply chains and advancing the development of crucial semiconductors right here at home. I look forward to conferees coming to an agreement on this critical legislation that will help us build a better, and stronger, America.

Steny H. Hoyer

P.S. Please invite your friends and family to sign up for this newsletter to learn more about how House Democrats are working For the People. You can also get the latest updates and join the conversation on my FacebookTwitter, and Instagram accounts.   DEMOCRATIC NEWS UPDATE

You just read:

House Democrats Commit to Defending Democracy; Lowering Costs for Working Families

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.