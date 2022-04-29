Ten new affordable homes coming to Kaslo

CANADA, April 29 - Construction is underway on 10 new affordable rental homes in Kaslo for families with low and moderate incomes, seniors, individuals and people living with disabilities.

“These homes will help address the critical need for affordable housing in Kaslo,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston. “The project is the first-ever BC Housing-funded development to start construction in Kaslo. Our government is proud to work with community partners such as the Kaslo Housing Society to deliver new unique projects like this to help address the housing crisis too many people are facing.”

Located at 334 A Ave., Pennylane Apartments will be a three-storey, wood-frame building with a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, including two accessible units for people living with disabilities. Exact monthly rents will be known closer to project completion but are expected to range from approximately $375 to $1,600, depending on unit size and resident household income.

The project is located close to Kaslo’s downtown core with easy access to amenities, including grocery stores, restaurants and a health clinic. It will be owned and operated by the Kaslo Housing Society.

The Province, through BC Housing, is providing approximately $1.05 million for the project through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund and will provide approximately $93,376 in annual operating funding.

The Kaslo Housing Society is committing $50,000 and provided the land for the project. The society also intends to raise more money through community fundraising. Columbia Basin Trust is providing a grant of $228,000, along with an additional $28,500 to support renewable solar-energy generation and fibre internet connection.

It is anticipated the building will be ready for residents in June 2023.

This project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 32,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including 226 in the Kootenay region.

Quotes:

Erika Bird, chair, Kaslo Housing Society –

“Without the financial and practical support from all our project partners, the construction of 10 much-needed new homes in our village would have remained just another good idea. The Kaslo Housing Society Board is also grateful for the incredible diligence of our partners at New Commons Development, and to our mayor, council and staff at the village hall for shepherding us along this journey. A generation of very hardworking board members are happy and excited to see our vision of secure, attainable housing become a reality.”

Johnny Strilaeff, president and CEO, Columbia Basin Trust –

“Access to affordable housing is a pressing issue, which is why the trust has prioritized supporting communities, like Kaslo, to create housing that meets their needs. We’re helping to create over 1,000 units in 26 communities. We’re excited to see this project move forward and commend the Kaslo Housing Society for their commitment to making this project a reality. Congratulations to all the partners.”

Suzan Hewat, mayor, Village of Kaslo –

“The Village of Kaslo was pleased to support the Kaslo Housing Society in their efforts to provide affordable housing for the residents of the area. Council had a long-standing commitment to provide land for the project, and in the past year, we were able to reach an agreement for the municipally owned site behind the Kemball Memorial Centre. This centrally located site is a perfect location for this project and we look forward to seeing it take shape in the coming months.”

Quick Facts:

The Community Housing Fund is a 10-year provincial investment of $1.9 billion to build more than 14,000 affordable rental homes for families and individuals with low and moderate incomes.

More than 8,800 of these homes are already open, under construction or in development.

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/