Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Identified in Fond du Lac, Oconto Counties
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 29, 2022
Contact: Sam Otterson, Communications Director, (608)334-0220, sam.otterson@wisconsin.gov
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Fond du Lac and Oconto counties. Both flocks were depopulated to prevent spread of the disease.
HPAI has now been found in domestic flocks in nine counties. As cases rise in Wisconsin and neighboring states, DATCP urges flock owners to monitor their birds and immediately report increased mortality or signs of disease, which include:
- Sudden death without clinical signs
- Lack of energy or appetite
- Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs
- Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs
- Difficulty breathing
- Runny nose, coughing, sneezing
- Stumbling or falling down
- Diarrhea
In Wisconsin, wild bird HPAI detections have been confirmed in 15 counties. As wild birds continue to migrate, DATCP asks that poultry owners keep their birds indoors to prevent contact with waterfowl that may spread the virus. While wild birds are considered a source of spread, domestic flocks can also be infected by contaminated equipment, clothing or vehicles. Proper biosecurity measures – disinfecting surfaces, changing clothes, washing hands – can decrease the risk of infection.
- Reporting an animal disease in domestic birds: Call (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends).
- Reporting an animal disease in wild birds: Call (608) 267-0866.
- General questions or concerns: Call the avian influenza response line at (608) 224-4902.
- Learn about HPAI in Wisconsin: See DATCP's incident webpage at: https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/HPAIWisconsin.aspx
