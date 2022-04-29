Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Identified in Fond du Lac, Oconto Counties​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 29, 2022

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Fond du Lac and Oconto counties. Both flocks were depopulated to prevent spread of the disease.

HPAI has now been found in domestic flocks in nine counties. As cases rise in Wisconsin and neighboring states, DATCP urges flock owners to monitor their birds and immediately report increased mortality or signs of disease, which include:

Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy or appetite

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

In Wisconsin, wild bird HPAI detections have been confirmed in 15 counties. As wild birds continue to migrate, DATCP asks that poultry owners keep their birds indoors to prevent contact with waterfowl that may spread the virus. While wild birds are considered a source of spread, domestic flocks can also be infected by contaminated equipment, clothing or vehicles. Proper biosecurity measures – disinfecting surfaces, changing clothes, washing hands – can decrease the risk of infection.

Reporting an animal disease in domestic birds : Call (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends).

: Call (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends). Reporting an animal disease in wild birds : Call (608) 267-0866.

: Call (608) 267-0866. General questions or concerns : Call the avian influenza response line at (608) 224-4902.

: Call the avian influenza response line at (608) 224-4902. Learn about HPAI in Wisconsin: See DATCP's incident webpage at: https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/HPAIWisconsin.aspx

