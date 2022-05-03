Rob Floyd Entertainment Launches exclusive line of Hemp Beverage Elixirs and CBD Products for Daily Wellness

Rob Floyd Inedit Logo

New advanced absorption CBD creams, premium oil elixirs, gourmet gummies and CBDBrainIQ™ are featured in the Inedit Rob Floyd CBD Portfolio

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, US, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rob Floyd Entertainment announces the Inedit Rob Floyd CBD Daily Wellness and beverage Elixir brand portfolio. The line-up provides consumers with an easy way to supplement their health needs throughout the day with convenient and trusted CBD products including gourmet gummies, premium elixir oils, advanced absorption topicals, and CBD brain health nootropics.

Inedit Rob Floyd advanced absorption topical line consists of nano CBD, menthol, aloe vera and eucalyptus, designed for pain and inflammation relief.

Our triple filtered premium beverage CBD oil elixirs dissolve well and taste great in all beverages including cocktails and everyday zero-proof beverages.

Gourmet gummies tropical flavors, taste and texture and environmental packaging are a staple of Inedit Rob Floyd CBD.

And in an industry first, CBDBrainIQ™ provides the daily health benefits of CBD, advanced absorption, plus Nootropics for brain health, focus, memory and clarity.

“I believe that living better can be as simple as adding high quality CBD in daily solutions, including customized beverages,” stated Rob Floyd. "I am thrilled to help improve people’s lives through CBD lifestyle products and effective beverages with safe, fast, zero THC products.”

Inedit Rob Floyd CBD Lifestyle Brand Products Include:

• Advanced Absorption Pain Relief Roll-On for pain, muscle recovery & anti-inflammation

3 oz (1,000+ mg CBD) Pain Relief Roll-On

• Advanced Absorption Inflammation Relief Body Cream for Inflammation, pain & muscle recovery

4 oz (1,300+ mg CBD) Inflammation Relief Body Cream

• Premium CBD Oil Elixirs for daily wellness and enhanced beverage benefits with triple filtered oil technology

30 ml Premium Lemon Oil Elixir

30 ml Premium Cinnamon Oil Elixir

30 ml Premium Natural Oil Elixir

30 ml Premium Old Fashioned Bitters Elixir

• Gourmet Gummies in five tropical flavors and colors. Delicious daily gummies. Gluten, MSG and Dairy free.

300 mg 30-piece Gourmet Gummies

• CBDBrainIQ™ is a powerful and safe nootropic with 25 mg CBD per serving improving focus and memory with all the benefits of broad spectrum cannabinoids.

About the company

Harmony Wellness brings together the creativity and marketing expertise of Rob Floyd Entertainment and the technology and product knowledge of Wellness Labs. Rob Floyd is a global liquid chef and has traveled the world training bar teams, designing menus, performing Cocktail Theatre, and starring in a variety of TV shows and live events. He currently has bar teams in over 100 countries and clients all over the world. Wellness Labs is a diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based product company. Innovations include incorporating CBD elements using advanced absorption micelle technology. Wellness’ HydroPure™ powders and liquid additives allow food, beverage, cosmetic and product companies the ability to infuse their products with a safe, proven zero THC additives.

For more information on the Inedit Rob Floyd CBD Line, private label products and beverages, and for partnership opportunities, e-mail info@ineditrobfloyd.com. Visit http://www.ineditrobfloyd.com, where the full lineup is available. Inedit Rob Floyd CBD is now also actively seeking affiliate partners.