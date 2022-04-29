YOUNG NASCAR PHENOM IS ON THE CUSP OF GREATNESS

This young man's future is so bright, he has to wear shades.

This 19-year-old driver is now ready to take his career to the next level as he sets his sights on his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.

We believe our time is now. All Layne needs is a sponsor with marketing savvy and vision to give him the chance to show what he can do.” — Scott Riggs

BAHAMA, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Even though he’s only 19 years old, rising star Layne Riggs is already considered an auto racing veteran. “I have been racing competitively and successfully since I was ten,” explains the hard-charging motorsports phenom. “After nine years of earning my spurs on the CARSTour—which includes six years in the NASCARLate Model Stock Car Series---I am confident that I am ready for the next step in my racing career.”Layne’s dad, NASCARveteran driver Scott Riggs, recognized his son’s natural driving ability when Layne was just three years old. “I watched on in amazement as my little boy drove his go-cart around a dirt track in our back yard, instinctively drifting through the turns and accelerating on the straightaway,” beams Layne’s proud father. “You can’t teach that skill; it’s a God-given talent.” When Layne was ten years old, Scott bought his son a 4-cylinder car and entered him in a race at Orange County Speedway, near neighboring Roxboro, NC. Layne finished 2nd in his first professional race---and the quest for greatness was on.Veteran NASCARtire expert Billy Chandler discovered the younger Riggs when Layne was only 13 years old and immediately recognized the youngster’s awesome potential. Chandler, who was the tire guru for Jeff Gordon’s first two NASCAR wins in 1994, worked with the legendary #24 driver for six years. “I can honestly say that, at this same age (19), Layne compares favorably to Jeff in driving skill, attitude, temperament, intellect, and maturity,” Chandler affirms. “All Layne needs to become a big winner in the top tiers of NASCARis the right sponsor to make it possible to provide him with the right vehicle and top-notch team.”Layne Riggs Racing is actively recruiting sponsors for up to six races in the 2022 season in the NASCARCamping WorldTruck Series and/or the NASCARXfinitySeries. “This could provide potential sponsors with a great opportunity to experience the power of NASCARbranding and exposure without having to invest an arm and a leg for the entire 22-race season,” said Scott Riggs.Layne Riggs may still be a teenager, but he is an unusually focused, committed, and very confident young man who knows exactly what he wants: “I am the best candidate for a great sponsor and a top race team because I have successfully raced head-to-head with some of the top drivers, I know how to win, and I am committed to carving my name into the NASCAR record books.” Layne is off to the best start of his career in 2022, with five wins plus 2nd, 3rd, and 4th finishes and one DNF. Scott has committed to competing for the NASCAR ROOTS Late Model Stock national championship. He ran 2nd and 3rd both times he’s run Bristol. (He also drove a Menards backup car at Daytona International Speedway in ARCA testing in early January and ran the 7th best time.)Layne’s First Shot at the NASCARCamping WorldTruck Series“We are excited to announce our fortunate opportunity with one of the winningest truck teams so far this season” reports Layne Riggs. The Spire Motorsports # 7 Chevy Silverado won at Martinsville, Virginia with William Byron behind the wheel, and Chase Elliott drove it to a Top Ten finish in Bristol, Tennessee. Once sponsorship money is committed, Layne will be privileged to drive the same Spire Motorsports # 7 championship-caliber Chevy race truck captained by a legendary NASCAR crew chief leading a first-class race team at the Worldwide Technology Raceway just outside St. Louis on June 4th.“We believe our time is now,” affirms Scott Riggs. “All Layne needs is a sponsor with marketing savvy and vision to give him the chance to show what he can do.”Interested potential sponsors and race teams (Camping Worldand Xfinity) are invited to click on the link to get to know Layne a little better.# # #

Up Close and Personal with the LAYNE RIGGS RACING Team