THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF BURBANK AND GREATER EAST VALLEY HOSTS ITS TENTH ANNUAL CAREER FAIR
BURBANK, CA, USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley is hosting its annual Career Fair on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 300 E Angeleno Ave, Burbank, CA 91502 from 4:00-6:00pm. This free event is part of Workforce Readiness program which provides college and career preparation and that works to ensure high school students graduate on time with a customized plan for the future.
Brian Barry, Chief Executive Officer of Lighthouse Leadership Group, will be the moderator. This year’s panelists represent the following industries: health care, finance, aerospace, public utilities, broadcasting, public service (police) and the military. The fair will have different “departments” that the pre-teens and teens can move between and ask questions of the panelists. In addition, there will be Kollab members who will present their spring session. Kollab provides young people the soft, essential and technical skills to excel in life, career and school focusing on skill building, career exploration culminating in paid internships/apprenticeships and jobs.
“We try and get as diverse a panel of professionals as possible, as young people today have a broad spectrum of interests,” said Program Director Arpineh Khodagholian. “It’s also a chance to connect on a personal level. Many of our panelists become mentors and continue to offer guidance to these pre-teens and teens,” Khodagholian added.
One of the Boys & Girls Clubs areas of impact is academic success. We believe that giving our members as many opportunities as possible to help define a potential career path will ensure that they will reach their full potential.
This year we are opening this event to non-members as well. If you would like more information about our Career Fair please contact Arpineh@bgcburbank.org
About Kollab Youth:
The Kollab Youth Workforce Development Program was created for middle and high school students. Kollab program helps them explore career opportunities in business, STEM and other emerging 21st century careers that are high growth and high wage jobs. Kollab Youth receive mentorship from industry experts and earn resume-worthy work experience through paid apprenticeships and internships connecting them with the future workforce and preparing them to compete in tomorrow’s workplace. Visit KollabYouth.org for more information.
Contact: Susan Sebastian, Director of Marketing/Special Events (818) 842-9333 X114
