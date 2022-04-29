Baldwin City fifth grader wins Missing Children’s Poster Contest

KANSAS, April 29 - TOPEKA – (April 29, 2022) – A fifth grade student from Baldwin City has been chosen as the Kansas winner of the 2022 Missing Children’s Poster Contest, Attorney General Derek Schmidt and KBI Director Kirk Thompson announced today.

Claire Watkins was announced this week as the winner of the state contest during a presentation at Baldwin City Elementary School Intermediate Center. Watkins’ poster was chosen among 93 entries to the contest from 11 schools across Kansas.

The annual poster contest is held in recognition of National Missing Children’s Day observed annually on May 25. Students all across the state enter artwork representing the theme, “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” The poster contest provides an opportunity for schools, law enforcement and child advocates to discuss the issue of missing and/or exploited children with youth, parents and guardians and to promote child safety. It also brings attention to the united goal of bringing missing children home safely.

Watkins’ entry was submitted to represent Kansas in the National Missing Children’s Poster Contest, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice.

A photo of Watkins with Attorney General Schmidt can be found at https://bit.ly/3Lw0IRe. Her winning artwork can be found at https://bit.ly/3vsxP2U.