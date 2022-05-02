AtLink Services announces updates to its executive leadership team.

Positioning for future growth, AtLink Services makes changes to its executive leadership team.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AtLink Services one of Oklahoma’s largest locally-owned ISPs, announces new executive appointments to support the organization’s founder and CEO, Sam Curtis.

Patrick Castleberry, previously serving as Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to President and will continue to report to Curtis. In this role, Mr. Castleberry will steer the strategic development and overall growth of the company, as well as remain AtLink Chief Legal Counsel.

Most recently, Castleberry has reimagined the AtLink Customer Care department and has been instrumental in spearheading multiple partnerships opportunities with Oklahoma’s Native American tribal groups, including the previously announced multi-year operating agreement with the Osage Nation.

Ben Ray has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer charged with aligning company goals and ensuring operational excellence across all levels of the organization. Mr. Ray has served as the company’s Chief Sales and Chief Network Office and will retain those departments as COO.

Ray has been a leader with the company for over seven years. During his tenure, he has transformed the sales, marketing and network divisions. Additionally, as part of AtLink’s ongoing network upgrade and expansion, and in conjunction with the Connect America Funding II program, AtLink leads the nation in CAF II obligation fulfillment with over 64% completion, well ahead of scheduled forecast.

“It is exciting and comforting to have leaders of the caliber of Pat and Ben who possess the experience and expertise to help embrace current opportunities and position us for even more exciting growth and evolution in what promises to be the most transformative period in AtLink’s history. The future has never been brighter.,” said Sam Curtis, founder and CEO of AtLink Services.

About AtLink Services, LLC

AtLink Services is a wireless internet service provider founded in Oklahoma City in 2005. AtLink Services is the largest Oklahoma-based wireless internet service provider, serving more than 15,000 Oklahomans in rural communities. To learn more about Atlink, visit www.atlinkservices.com.