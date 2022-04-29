French cooking at home, now quick & easy with My French Recipe

Isabel Mota, founder of My French Recipe, French expatriate mom in the US.

My French Recipe, founded by a French expatriate mom in Dallas creates baking mixes to help people make gourmet French recipes at home.

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isabel Mota, founder of My French Recipe moved from Paris France, to the US in 2017. Since then, she realized that French cuisine was perceived as delightful, but also as very complex in the US.

As a French foodie, it has since been her mission to prove that anyone can make French food, it does not have to be complicated, and the simplest recipes can be very tasty.

She started by teaching classes to thousands of people since 2017, until she had to close her cooking studio in Texas due to Covid.

During the last 2 years, her focus stayed the same: offering tasty and easy cooking experiences at home with new products: 5 baking mixes that anybody can use to make a gourmet dessert, quick & easy to use.

- Crepe mix

- Madeleine mix

- Macaron mix

- Lava cake mix

- Pound cake mix

About the products:

- Hand picked gourmet ingredients: Almond flour from California, Premium chocolate chips from Belgium, unbleached and untreated wheat flour.

- 0 flavorings (artificial or natural), food coloring, or preservatives of any kind in our products.

- Each product goes with a video of the recipe: Just snap the barcode on the back of the box, and follow along with a video tutorial.

- Packaging's made from 100% recycled fiber and are also 100% recyclable. We use vegetable inks and no plastic coating on the box, so that they can actually be recycled. (Plastic presence on boxes is one of the main reason preventing the recycling)

My French recipe baking mixes are sold at Whole Foods DFW (14 stores) and more than 100 stores around the US.



About My French Recipe:

My French Recipe, the 1st French baking mixes, made in Dallas, created by a French expatriate mom.

It all started with cooking classes and a cooking studio in Plano opened in October 2019. (You know what happened 5 moths later). Since then, the focus of the company has been to offer retail products to help people make delicious gourmet dessert in the comfort of their home.