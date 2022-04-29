Submit Release
Inslee appoints Richard Rylander to Clark County Council

Gov. Jay Inslee announced today the appointment of Richard Rylander to the vacant District 5 seat on the Clark County Council.

Rylander was nominated at the council's March 29 meeting. State law authorizes the governor to appoint a nominee from a list of candidates provided by the county council.

The appointment takes effect immediately and expires upon certification of the next general election.

"The public sets high professional and ethical standards for those in public office, and if we want to maintain its trust and support, we must always meet or exceed those standards," Inslee wrote Rylander in his appointment letter. "We must serve to the highest of ethical principles, place the public’s interest above any personal or private inters, and always ensure state resources are efficiently used for public purposes only.

"Thank you for your willingness to serve the people of Washington."

Visit the Clark County Council website for more potential updates.

