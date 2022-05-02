Submit Release
Sun West Introduces Early Property Inspection Waiver

Make a strong offer on your dream home

Checking for PIW availability prior to making an offer, can save time and money, and strengthen the offer.”
— Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West
BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun West is pleased to introduce the “Early PIW” service. With this new service you can verify eligibility for a Property Inspection Waiver (PIW) even before an offer is accepted. Homebuyers can take advantage of this service to submit a strong offer with the assurance that the property value will not be a factor to close the loan.

The competition for buying a home is fierce right now. An Early PIW can provide a leg up on the competition and get homebuyers into their dream home quickly and easily.

According to Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West, “Checking for PIW availability prior to making an offer, can save time and money, and strengthen the offer. The process is quick and easy. A no-appraisal contingency along with Sun West backed TRU Approval makes the offer the obvious choice for the seller.”

Knowing your eligibility for an Early PIW is easy. All we need is an authorization to pull credit or a copy of the buyers’ credit reports, along with some basic information such as the loan amount, the purchase price, the property address, and the buyers’ current addresses. Contact Sun West at (844) 786-9378 today to fast track your clients’ home buying process with an Early PIW.

About Sun West Mortgage Company (NMLS ID 3277):
At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. we dedicate ourselves to offering the best service to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most fitting loan options for each customer – at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer some of the fastest turn times available – so the customer can get into the home of their dreams sooner!

We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West has been servicing a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Our 41 years of experience has been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.

This information is provided to licensed mortgage professionals only and not for distribution to consumers.
Visit http://www.swmc.com/swmc/disclaimer.php for the full list of license information. For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis.php to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 6131 Orangethorpe Avenue, Suite 500, Buena Park, CA 90620, Phone: (800) 453-7884.

Anthony Toro
Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. NMLS 3277
+1 562-210-0125
anthony@swmc.com
