Analucia Beltran Diamonds: The chosen designer for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Analucia Beltran: Founder & Designer Her Majesty the Queen: Official Platinum Jubilee Pageant Commemorative Album "Love" & "Limitless" collections by Analucia Beltran Diamonds

“The Designer Lab Grown Diamond brand will be showcased in Her Majesty the Queen: Official Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Album.”

“Analucia designs her pieces so that they create an everlasting memory and are passed down the family line as a treasured possession”.” — Best Selling Author & Royal Editor Robert Jobson

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analucia Beltran Diamonds has been invited to be part of the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations this year. Her brand will be featured in Her Majesty the Queen: Official Platinum Jubilee Pageant Commemorative Album, as one of the top sustainable jewelry brands in the world. The event will take place on June 5th at the iconic Claridges Hotel in Mayfair, London,UK.

“We are truly honoured to be part of Her Majesty the Queen’s 70 year in the reign celebrations. Being a designer brand that works exclusively with lab grown diamonds, we are beyond excited to have been chosen for this once in a lifetime historic event”, said Beltran, founder & designer.

“Each luxurious piece is a celebration of femininity and female tenacity, by using exclusively sustainable lab-grown diamonds", wrote best selling author and royal editor Robert Jobson, who will be one of the special attendees to this exclusive ceremony hosted by St. James Publishing House.

Founded in 2020, by Canadian jewelry designer and former TV Host Analucia Beltran, the company is one of the fastest growing lab grown diamond brands in the world.

Meet the Designer, Analucia Beltran