myHealth Clinic for Teens & Young Adults Celebrates 50 Years of Service in SW Minneapolis Metro Area
Experts in adolescent care, myHealth, provides healthcare, mental health counseling, community education & nurse home visit services for young people ages 12-26
myHealth is essential to the community because we provide a safe & judgement free space for young people to get the healthcare, mental health counseling and information they need to succeed in life.”HOPKINS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myHealth for Teens & Young Adults (formerly West Suburban Teen Clinic), a clinic specifically for youth ages 12 to 26 is celebrating 50 years of service in the community with a special event on Saturday, June 4 from 10am – 2pm.
Caring for young people since 1972 in Minnesota, myHealth, provides healthcare, mental health counseling, community education, and nurse home visiting services in Southwest Hennepin, Carver, and Scott counties. They are the only provider of subsidized, confidential adolescent-focused integrative health care in an area larger than 1,200 square miles. Each year myHealth is a resource for more than 18,000 youth, educators, adults working with youth, and parents. Their proprietary technology platform allows online scheduling of appointments 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
myHealth began when a group of local health care providers, school professionals, law enforcement, church officials, and high school students came together to address the increase in unplanned pregnancies and the emergence of sexually transmitted infections among the youth population in the Excelsior area. In February 1972, West Suburban Teen Clinic opened with one full-time nurse, a Board of Directors, 125 volunteer nurses, 30 volunteer lab technicians and 20 volunteer physicians. Today, myHealth works closely with many school districts, youth serving community organizations and coalitions, and faith-based partners, to meet the growing needs of young people and their families in the areas they serve. Over the years myHealth has expanded services to include mental healthcare, general medical care, and dental care.
“myHealth is essential to the community because we provide a safe and judgement-free space for young people to get the healthcare and information they need to succeed in life,” says myHealth’s Executive Director, Gerilyn Hausback. “Our clients know that no matter who they are, what services they seek, or whether or not they can pay, they will receive excellent care from a team of professionals as they navigate young adulthood.”
The 50th anniversary celebration event is open to the public at myHealth’s clinic located at 15 8th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN 55343. This family friendly event will have food trucks, free sundaes, games, activities, live music, animals from the PAWS Program, and much more! myHealth’s clinic will also be open for those who would like a tour. Donations to celebrate this significant milestone can be made at www.myhealthmn.org/give-back/. For more information, please call 952-474-3251 or visit the website at www.myhealthmn.org.
About myHealth for Teens & Young Adults
Our mission is to improve the health of our community by providing health services and information that support all teens and young adults in making responsible and well-informed decisions. myHealth's vision is that one day all young people will be educated and empowered to make responsible decisions regarding their health and relationships. myHealth welcomes youth of all races, faiths, cultures, gender identities, sexual orientations and backgrounds.
myHealth for Teens & Young Adults is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides basic and reproductive health care, education, and mental health counseling.