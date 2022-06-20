Dr. Keith Pettiford’s “The Brown Shoes” is an amazing storybook that helps children boost their confidence
“The Brown Shoes” from Book Vine Press author Dr. Keith Pettiford is a wonderful story filled with a valuable lesson for all children.
As a father, uncle, community leader, Adjunct Professor, mentor, and tutor, Dr. Pettiford strives to encourage, educate, uplift, and transform the lives of young people.”USA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Brown Shoes”: a potent children’s book that helps children establish their confidence no matter what other people will tell them. In this book, readers will find a way on how they are going to deal with their challenges in life. “The Brown Shoes” is the creation of published author Dr. Keith Pettiford, a financial services executive whose interests include sports, photography, community service, and economic development.
— Book Vine Press
Dr. Keith Pettiford writes, “As children grow up, they face many challenges. Teasing is an issue they may have to deal with, and how they deal with teasing can make a difference in their lives. ‘The Brown Shows,’ Justin’s friends tease him about his new sneakers. With the help of his mother, he finds a way to handle teasing. He learns a valuable lesson, and his friends learn the same lesson.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Dr. Keith Pettiford’s new book is filled with moral lessons that every reader may apply in their day-to-day lives, enabling them to grow and find a way to deal with all the words they might hear from the people around them.
With this book, the author hopes to encourage, educate, uplift, and transform the lives of young people. This book is such an inspiring one to read.
About Book Vine Press:
Book Vine Press(BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company. We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB). Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience. We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.
Dr. Keith Pettiford
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter