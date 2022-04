Walt Disney World Joins Orange County: Crisis or Opportunity? Governor's Actions Highlight the Need for Business Experience

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Let's make Orange County the most magical place on Earth," Chris Messina explained, summarizing hisresponse to the proposed dissolution of Walt Disney World's Reedy Creek Improvement District. "This isan opportunity to raise the quality of Orange County's services and infrastructure to Disney's highstandards, not an excuse for more wasteful spending."On Friday, Orange County Mayoral Candidate Chris Messina addressed the Walt Disney Worldcontroversy: "We don't know how the dissolution of Walt Disney World's Reedy Creek ImprovementDistrict will fully play out but we know that Governor DeSantis has a well-thought through plan that myteam stands ready to implement. "Chris explained that his top priority will be to ensure that Orange County taxpayers will not lose a pennyas a result of the dissolution. "We should be planning for the transition now. Walt Disney World isn't justa bunch of liabilities; it's extremely valuable assets too, so there's no reason that Orange Countytaxpayers should suffer as a result of the merger. Mayor Demings' loose talk about an impendingfinancial disaster is yet more evidence that we need an experienced business person in charge: it shouldbe impossible to lose money on Walt Disney World, but - somehow - he's already planning to do so."The Mayor's government-first approach is the antithesis of his "believe the science" rhetoric becausescience clearly proves that the government is always a high-cost, low-quality provider. "Of course theMayor can't run Walt Disney World as efficiently as Walt Disney can," Chris added, "so perhaps that’swhy he's already planning on losing a fortune. Meanwhile, he wants a government takeover oftransportation, so - as studies demonstrate - he can raise the cost of transit by 30% or more by switchingus to a high-cost, low-quality service. It's his government-first mentality that's driving inflation to recordhighs, and we need to stop it - here and now.""Ask anyone what Mayor Demings does well, and even his friends won't say, 'He cuts costs,' becauseMayor Demings can't cut costs - he's spent his entire career in government, so he simply has noexperience whatsoever with cost cutting," Chris concluded.