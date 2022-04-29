Submit Release
New dolphinfish recreational regulations start May 1 in Atlantic state waters

Starting May 1, the following regulations will go into effect for recreational harvest of dolphinfish in Atlantic state waters:

  • Five fish per person daily recreational bag limit.
  • 30 fish per vessel private recreational daily vessel limit.

These new regulations are a proactive conservation measure intended to help address stakeholder concerns regarding declines in the dolphinfish fishery, which are supported by FWC recreational landings analyses in southeast Florida and the Florida Keys. FWC continues to work with the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council to revisit recreational dolphinfish limits in Atlantic federal waters.

For current recreational dolphinfish regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Dolphinfish.”  

