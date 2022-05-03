Empowered by Light Expands Operations Thanks to a $2 Million Donation from the Electric Planet Foundation
The donation is the largest the solar energy focused organization has received to date.
This incredibly generous gift is a milestone for Empowered by Light and will enable us to significantly expand our work providing energy access and empowering those on the frontlines of climate change”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electric Planet Foundation (EPF) has made an official donation of US$2 million to the Bay Area-based nonprofit Empowered by Light (EBL). The funding is unrestricted and the largest donation the solar energy focused nonprofit has received to date.
— Moira Hanes, Executive Director and Co-founder of Empowered by Light
According to George Gund IV, Director of the Electric Planet Foundation, EPF’s core mission has been to provide small, locally managed power sources to people in need. “Empowered by Light encompasses the values we want to support and has already been doing the kind of work EPF envisioned for many years,“ said Gund. “After meeting with EBL and some of their local partners, and seeing their projects in person, I realized it only made sense to commit EPF’s funding to EBL to allow them to continue and grow their vital work.”
“This incredibly generous gift is a milestone for Empowered by Light and will enable us to significantly expand our work providing energy access to remote and underserved communities and empowering those on the frontlines of climate change,” said Moira Hanes, Executive Director and Co-founder of Empowered by Light. “We are grateful for this opportunity and the confidence the Electric Planet Foundation has in us to continue this critical work.”
EBL was introduced to EPF in 2017 by Costa Rican-born architect and conservationist, Gloriana Gund. EPF made its first donation to EBL in 2017 to support EBL’s efforts to provide solar power to critical services in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island and left 90 percent of its inhabitants without power. EBL was one of the first nonprofits to access the U.S. territory and begin installing solar and energy storage (batteries) while the electrical grid was being repaired.
About Empowered by Light
Empowered by Light is a U.S. 501(c)3 organization empowering vulnerable communities on the frontlines of climate change, wildlife loss and environmental devastation. EBL has completed more than 50 solar and energy storage projects in nine countries--including eight in Sub-Saharan Africa, 21 in Puerto Rico, 14 in the Amazon and four for Native American communities in the U.S. EBL’s projects are helping school-age children study better, supporting conservation and wildlife protection efforts, and building more resilient communities. Visit www.empoweredbylight.org to learn more.
About Electric Planet Foundation
Founded in 2014, Electric Planet Foundation is a private 501(c)3 organization in Marin County, California. The foundation’s mission is to support the environment, education, and social change. One of their main priorities is to provide access to energy for remote and underserved communities through solar powered battery storage.
