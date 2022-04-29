Sean James Wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Hairstylist - 2022”

“We're honored to include Sean James into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean James, acclaimed celebrity hairstylist, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Hairstylist - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,500 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Sean James into our BoLAA family."

Sean originally came to America from Australia due to his wig-making skills. He has subsequently been a cutting and color educator for L'Oreal, Redken, and Phyto Universe. He has also styled for several fashion shows throughout fashion weeks in Los Angeles, Paris, and New York, including Balmain, Gucci, Vivienne Westwood, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, and Burberry. James has worked on Oscar-nominated films and is a two-time local 706 Guild Award nominee. He is a trusted expert panelist for product reviews and can be seen on Style Network's "How Do I Look?"

Sean is also highly involved in giving back and volunteering his time for worthwhile causes, most notably for "Women in Film Prop 8" the play, and Rufus Wainwright's "Christmas 101" for sarcoma research. Sean's accomplishments and celebrity clients are well-known, but that doesn't stop him from sharing his love of hair with his ordinary salon customers.

His regular clients include Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Hardwick, Al Yankovich, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Phil Keoghan, Eugene Levy, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Teddy Thompson, Rufus Wainwright, Chris Stills, and many others. His expertise and accomplishments have earned him the ongoing recognition and title of “Best Hairstylist - 2022”.