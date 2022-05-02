T-Kartor USA Names The Globe Building Precision Partner Award Recipient
Simon Bailey, CEO T-Kartor USA Presents Steve Stone, Globe Building Managing Partner with Precision Partner Award
The annual award recognizes a client or supplier that has worked alongside the company for at least one year, served as a true partner, and shared risk.
We have worked over the past several years to attract and maintain Geospatial-Intelligence Services companies like T-Kartor USA and provide the infrastructure & amenities they need for Geo-Int success”SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T-Kartor USA, an innovative business combining cartographic, GIS, and programming skills, is proud to present The Globe Building with its Precision Partner Award for outstanding service and a range of substantial contributions to the success of the company. The annual award recognizes a client or supplier that has worked alongside the company for at least one year, served as a true partner, and shared risk.
— Jeremy Salvatori, Globe Building Asset Manager
T-Kartor USA is headquartered at The Globe Building in downtown St. Louis and was selected for recognition at the conclusion of 2021, based on the following criteria:
• Outstanding responsiveness to T-Kartor USA
• Continuous Improvement to the building’s infrastructure including Redundant Power, Collaborative Workspaces, Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF), and Extremely Fast and Reliable Internet Speeds
• Impeccable ethics, Strong leadership
• Development of “Downtown North”, an urban insight district at the heart of America
“The Globe Building leadership’s relationship with us goes way beyond that of a typical landlord and tenant. They consistently identify and deliver business opportunities for us in the St. Louis Region and beyond”, said T-Kartor USA CEO Simon Bailey. “Steve Stone, Jeremy Salvatori, and their team have helped our company immensely through our expansion in the geospatial space, and they have been there for us through the many challenges we faced in 2021, such as COVID-19 and our rapid company growth. T-Kartor USA is committed to remaining at The Globe Building as we continue to scale up our team.”
“Treating our building tenants as long-term business partners is central to our mission and we’re proud to have earned this recognition,” said Salvatori, asset manager of The Globe Building. “When our clients succeed, we succeed. We have worked over the past several years to attract and maintain Geospatial-Intelligence Services companies like T-Kartor USA and provide the infrastructure and amenities they need to serve clients such as the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), located just one mile away.”
About T-Kartor USA: T-Kartor USA is an agile, innovative business combining cartographic, GIS, and programming skills to deliver high-quality and affordable solutions. T-Kartor USA, located in St Louis, Missouri, is a subsidiary of T-Kartor Group AB, a privately-owned entity founded in Kristianstad Sweden in 1985. T-Kartor has offices in five countries; Sweden, Norway, Finland, the U.K., and the U.S. T-Kartor Group AB is committed to providing services and platforms for geospatial solutions, seamless one-feature-one-time map production, world-class city wayfinding, and integrated public transport information. For more information, visit https://www.t-kartorusa.com/. ###
Tom Shipley
T-Kartor USA
+1 314-621-8411
tom.shipley@t-kartorusa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other