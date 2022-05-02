T-Kartor USA Names The Globe Building Precision Partner Award Recipient

Simon Bailey, CEO T-Kartor USA Presents Steve Stone, Globe Building Managing Partner with Precision Partner Award The T-Kartor USA Precision Partner Award for The Globe Building T-Kartor USA

The annual award recognizes a client or supplier that has worked alongside the company for at least one year, served as a true partner, and shared risk.

We have worked over the past several years to attract and maintain Geospatial-Intelligence Services companies like T-Kartor USA and provide the infrastructure & amenities they need for Geo-Int success” — Jeremy Salvatori, Globe Building Asset Manager