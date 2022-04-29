State Highway Patrol Graduates 16 New Troopers

The State Highway Patrol swore in 16 new troopers at a ceremony held for the 155th Basic Highway Patrol School. The ceremony ended 12 weeks of demanding courses which encompassed 471 training hours aimed at preparing these new troopers for a worthwhile career of service to the state of North Carolina. The ceremony was held outdoors, on the grounds of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Training Academy in Raleigh. The oath of office was administered by Associate Justice Michael R. Morgan of the North Carolina Supreme Court. Guest speaker Jane Ammons Gilchrist, NC Department of Public Safety Chief of Staff, provided congratulatory remarks to the graduating class. Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., the 28th Commander of the State Highway Patrol, was the keynote speaker for the ceremony providing words of encouragement for a career filled with challenges and rewards. “Each of you are embarking on a career that offers a promise to have a positive impact on the communities you will serve,” said Col. Johnson. “I am confident that each of you are up to the challenges ahead. Your training has prepared you for the start of this journey, but the training and mentorship you will receive in your assigned districts will be equally vital.” These new state troopers will report to their respective duty stations on May 25th, to begin a demanding field training program. A list of the graduates with their assigned duty station is attached. Photographs of the event can be found later today at the Patrol’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/NCHighwayPatrol.

