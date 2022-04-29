Tivoli Carvoeiro and Corc Yoga Present First Wellness Retreat Together in Southern Portugal
"The Renewal" Features Cliffside Yoga, Epigentic Testing, Acupuncture, Nature Hikes and Tivoli Spa Treatments
"Our cliffside location overlooking the Atlantic Ocean is ideal for truly getting away from the world’s issues to focus on becoming the best version of oneself.” ”CAVOEIRO, ALGARVE, PORTUGAL, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tivoli Carvoeiro and Los Angeles-based Corc Yoga present their first retreat together - "The Renewal – Refresh, Revive & Recharge", which will take place from the 26th to the 31st of May, 2022 at the 5-star resort in southern Portugal’s Algarve region. For six days, “The Renewal”, which is limited to 15 participants, will provide a unique experience of well-being. The retreat is specially designed to promote deep inner healing in a journey that is intended to transform the body and mind and that is personalized for needs of each participant.
— Ana Marques, Tivoli Director of Spa
The “The Renewal” program includes three yoga classes a day with the renowned teachers Johanna Hellinger and Gisomar Cuba, two in the morning and one in the late afternoon, always overlooking the sea and accompanied by the sound of Tibetan bowls, gongs and other instruments to support a deeper and fuller journey; a meditation session on a walk along the impressive coastline of the Seven Hanging Valleys (named the best hiking trail in Europe, 2019); a consultation with Dr. Rui Pedro Loureiro, a specialist in Chinese medicine and clinical director of Clínica Cura Pu, including an acupuncture treatment and a complete epigenetic test; and a facial masterclass featuring the luxury cosmetics brand Natura Bissé. During the retreat, the hotel will also host a pop-up market where guests can shop for traditional products from the Algarve, including locally-made foods products, fashion, arts & handicrafts. Retreat participants will also enjoy special discounted rates on Tivoli Spa treatments.
Throughout the retreat, participants will enjoy the unique location of Tivoli Carvoeiro, set high atop a cliffside with unparalleled views of the ocean, as well as its excellent facilities: several restaurants ranging from informal to refined, always with fresh, locally-inspired menus; the Sky Bar with its incredible sunsets and a vibrant atmosphere; the Tivoli Spa (elected the Best Resort Spa in Portugal at the 2022 World Spa Awards) with its personalized, restorative treatments performed by experienced therapists; and expansive pools and gardens.
Ana Marques, director of the Tivoli Spa says: “We are very excited to introduce the inaugural “The Renewal” retreat at Tivoli Carvoeiro in partnership with Corc Yoga. Our cliffside location overlooking the Atlantic Ocean is ideal for truly getting away from the world’s issues to focus on becoming the best version of oneself.”
Corc Yoga aims to provide its community with a moment of sharing and well-being around the practice of yoga and its core values of self-care and sustainability. The brand's core product is the world's first sustainbably manufactured yoga mat made from one of Portugal’s greatest natural resources, cork.
Christine Moghadam, founder of Corc Yoga, explains: “After the success of our first retreat in Portugal, we decided to return to our roots to provide a new moment of sharing and caring for body, mind and soul to our community. In addition to yoga, epigenetics will be one of the pillars of this edition, with its tools to promote a healthier lifestyle”. The company is also committed to giving back 5% of each retreat participant to their mental health partners.
“The Renewal” program is available for booking here and the video available here
The Renewal by Corc Yoga includes:
• Five nights' accommodation at the Tivoli Carvoeiro, with the possibility to extend the stay;
• Half board: daily breakfast and five additional meals;
• Three daily yoga classes with teachers Johanna Hellinger and Gisomar Cumba, accompanied by the therapeutic sounds of Bárbara Guerreiro and João Infante;
• A Corc Yoga mat: the first cork mat in the world, 100% sustainable, produced in Portugal;
• Guided meditative walk along the Seven Hanging Valleys route;
• An acupuncture consultation and treatment performed by Dr. Rui Pedro Loureiro;
• Complete epigenetic testing and analysis;
• Natura Bissé facial masterclass: facial massage techniques and special offers on recommended facial products;
• 20% off the Tivoli Spa treatments menu;
• Access to resort facilities.
Price: From €3,350.00 per person, in a double occupancy room. (Approximately $3,518.00 USD)
Editor’s Note:
About Tivoli Hotels & Resorts
Tivoli Hotels & Resorts is part of the Minor Hotels and currently operates 16 properties in Portugal, Brazil, Qatar and China. With over 80 years of experience, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts differentiates through a range of unique and authentic experiences offered to guests along with innovative and outstanding service. In Portugal, Tivoli has properties in main tourism destinations from the cosmopolitan city of Lisbon to the romantic medieval town Sintra and the beaches and golf courses of the Algarve. In Brazil, Tivoli hotels has properties in the vibrant São Paulo and coastal Bahia. In Qatar, the brand portfolio includes three hotels, two in the historic centre of Doha and one on the coast in Al Wakra.
Tivoli is a member of Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands.
For more information on Tivoli Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.tivolihotels.com/en. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @TivoliHotels
About Corc Yoga
Corc Yoga is a brand created in 2017 by Christine Moghadam, inspired by the beauty of one of Portugal's most valuable resources, the cork. The brand produces the only yoga mat in the world made entirely of cork, working only with small-scale cork suppliers, mainly family businesses in the North of Portugal and in the Alentejo region. The brand, which is currently growing in the European market, features an ever-evolving, fully customizable and innovative product line. In 2021 it launched Corc Yoga Retreats with “The Renewal”, wellness events that invite participants to renew body, mind and soul. The next retreat will be held in May 2022 in Algarve, Portugal.
For more information:
Jessica Bradford, 2BPR, jessica@2bprinc.com; 626-379-2381
Jessica Bradford
2BPR
+1 626-379-2381
email us here