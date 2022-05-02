Amulet Hotkey Launches CoreStation™ CX6520 to Deliver Superior Scalability, Reliability and Performance
Designed to deliver dedicated and powerful performance with professional processors, graphics, and large memory to handle large datasets and demanding workloadsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amulet Hotkey, the trusted choice for power, agility, and security for mission critical and data intensive workloads, has announced the launch of the CoreStation CX6520 blade workstation to its Agile Work Environment suite of solutions. This latest blade workstation delivers ultimate workstation performance that maximizes density, increases uptime and is easy to manage.
Engineering experts with over 30 years’ experience maximizing performance by pushing the boundaries of what it is possible, the new CoreStation accelerates the Dell EMC PowerEdge C6520 Server in only 0.5U of rack space for best-in-class density.
Also integrated as standard, is the latest NVIDIA Ampere workstations GPUs, enabling PCoIP Ultra® that accelerates the protocol delivering maximum performance across quad UDH displays.
“The CX series workstations are the next generation of centralized and virtualized workstation in our Agile Work Environment solution suite. Our expert engineering means the CX6520 delivers accelerated compute performance that really gives users the edge” said Stewart Holness, Executive Chairman at Amulet Hotkey.
Dedicated power, performance, and security
The CX6520 delivers dedicated and powerful performance with professional processors, graphics, and large memory to handle large datasets and demanding workloads. Offering above the industry norm of up to 64 cores per workstation, plus, up to 3.7 GHz base to 4.1 GHz boost core speeds for single-threaded task performance, with memory speeds up to 3200 MHz from two Intel Xeon processors.
Security remains core to Amulet Hotkey solutions with sensitive data and valuable intellectual property protected in the data center enabling users’ mobility without compromising performance.
“Our new workstation was designed for industries that process high volumes of data -giving users ultimate performance wherever they are located enabling real time responses” said Tom Cole, Product Director at Amulet Hotkey. “Empowering organizations to be agile is at the core of our engineering ethos” he adds.
Find out more here: https://bit.ly/39spGmr
About Amulet Hotkey
Trusted for 30 years to provide the knowledge and expertise to deliver leading end-to-end computing solutions, including our Agile Work Environments, Edge AI & Computer Vision, and High-Performance Computing. Amulet Hotkey innovate exceptional technology infrastructure providing best in class power agility and security for mission critical and data intensive workloads. Our specialist and experienced teams work with its core customer base of Global 2000 to deliver rapidly deployable, creative end to end solutions, designed and manufactured in our own facilities under full ISO accredited process for guaranteed security.
