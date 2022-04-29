Fish and Game announces upcoming instructor-led hunter education classes in Jerome

Do you know someone that needs to take a hunter or bowhunter education course? The Magic Valley Region has two upcoming classes for both hunters and bowhunters.

Instructor-led hunter education class Jerome – May 6 - 7, 2022

Hunter education classes are required for anyone born after January 1, 1975 who must complete a hunter education course as a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license. Students must be at least 9 years old to take a hunter education class.

Instructor-led combo hunter and bowhunter education class Jerome – May 14 - 15, 2022

The region will also be offering instructor-led hunter and bowhunter combo class which is designed for students 9 years of age or older who are new to hunting, and will certify students in both hunter and bowhunter education. Before someone is eligible to purchase an archery permit, all bowhunters ages 9 and older must possess a valid hunting license and show proof they have completed an approved bowhunter education course or show evidence of having been licensed for an archery-only hunt in Idaho or another state.

Web-based hunter education and bowhunter education are also offered online.

To sign up for any class go to the Fish and Game website and select either in-person hunter education course or hunter/bowhunter combo course, or select an online courses.

For more information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.