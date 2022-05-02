Submit Release
News Search

There were 405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,223 in the last 365 days.

Small Town Crime. Big Payouts. - Bridge City, Texas

Debris left behind.

Debris left behind.

Injuries Sustained By Mr. Peer's two year old son as a result of debris left behind

Injuries Sustained By Mr. Peer's two year old son as a result of debris left behind

Spray painted cabinets on the deck

Spray painted cabinets on the deck

Exposed wire left behind.

Exposed wire left behind.

General contractor allegedly steals materials and puts a family in destitute.

It's like Inventing Anna in real life.”
— Mrs. Peer
BRIDGE CITY , TX, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Peer family announces legal action against Mr. Van Jordan (Jordan Construction or V Jordan Construction, Port Arthur, Texas.) for theft of property and additional damages to their persons and home.

The Peer's recently purchased a home in Bridge City, Texas. The home needed renovation, a roof, and some general fixing.

They hired a contractor (Mr. Van Jordan) to renovate their property, install a new roof and fence and bring the deck under air. Instead, Mr. Van Jordan allegedly demoed upstairs, threw everything off the balcony, painted a little, dumped dirt in the yard, and left the job unfinished, claiming electrical issues prevented work from being completed for six weeks. Everything the young family paid him for, allegedly he did not do—no roof, no fence, no addition, no carpet, etc.

After the demolition work, the electrical was allegedly damaged. However, Mr. Van Jordan's newly found electrical problems were never discovered in the initial inspection report accomplished before the renovations began by Rock Solid Home Inspection, LLC and before Mr. Van Jordan started demolition.

When the family of four arrived at the property six weeks later, they fell into shock and horror. The "New Home" was not liveable, and none of the materials they paid Mr. Van Jordan for were at the job site.

The family filed a police report with the Bridge City Police Department (case #: 22-00074) for theft, but it has been over 45 days with no actual results. When asked Captain Teague for a statement, he declined to give an official answer. Mr. Peer also emailed the new police chief Tod McDowell for comment, but he did not receive a response.

Mr. Peer approached the District Attorney and the Mayor to press the city to take action against Mr. Van Jordan for criminal theft as the materials purchased from Mr. Van Jordan never materialized at the property.

"This type of crime often goes unpunished, giving bad actors leeway to rob homeowners without facing justice." - Mr. Peer.

Mr. Peer's two-year-old son was allegedly injured due to the debris left behind by Mr. Van Jordan. In addition, this whole experience has put the young family in a financial bind due to the damages caused by the demolition and the money/materials allegedly stolen.

The Peer family urges all families to do extraneous research, background checks, etc., before hiring a general contractor or anyone to work on your home.

If you would like to help the Peer family, please visit their Gofundme to donate.

Sal Peer
n/a
email us here

You just read:

Small Town Crime. Big Payouts. - Bridge City, Texas

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.