Travel Advisory: I-195 Exit Closures Planned Sunday

On Sunday, May 1 two exits on I-195 in Providence will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. because of a marathon passing through India Point Park and on Gano Street.

For the safety of race participants, the following exits will be closed with signed detours:

Exit 1 D on I-195 West (Gano Street): Detour using Exit 1C (South Main Street). Turn right onto Wickenden Street, left onto Ives Street, right onto Waterman Avenue and follow it to reach Gano Street.

Exit 1A on I-195 East (India Point): Detour using Exit 1D (Warren Avenue). Turn left and use the on-ramp to I-195 West. Take Exit 1C (South Main Street) and follow the detour as described above.