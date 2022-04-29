Submit Release
Ukraine: Dutch embassy returns to Kyiv

NETHERLANDS, April 29 - News item | 29-04-2022 | 10:39

On 29 April the Dutch ambassador Jennes de Mol and a small number of embassy staff will return to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. But please note that the consular section of the Dutch embassy in Ukraine remains closed.

Why are the embassy staff returning now?

A diplomatic mission in Kyiv is of great value in maintaining contact with the Ukrainian government. Embassies of other EU countries are also returning. It is important for the Netherlands to work closely with all these countries, including in Ukraine.

It is also important for the Netherlands to be able to follow the current situation in Ukraine closely. For instance to assess security risks, to see where emergency aid is required or to see how humanitarian aid provided by the Netherlands is being implemented.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on the safe return of embassy staff to Ukraine on a step-by-step basis. On 16 April embassy staff returned to Lviv. As of now, the security situation allows them to return to Kyiv. Staff safety is the top priority for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Extra measures are in place for the protection of embassy staff.

Do not travel to Ukraine

The travel advisory for Ukraine (in Dutch) remains red, as the war makes it too dangerous to travel there. So do not travel to Ukraine, whatever your situation may be.

Embassy not open for consular assistance

The Dutch embassy in Kyiv is not open or available for consular assistance. Anyone requiring help can reach the contact centre of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by telephone on +31 247 247 247. Please also see the frequently asked questions about the situation in Ukraine.

