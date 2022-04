The Michigan Correctional Officer's Training Council establishes standards regarding training and education as prescribed in the Correctional Officer's Training Act - Public Act 415 of 1982 - MCL 791.503.

PUBLIC NOTICE

MICHIGAN CORRECTIONS OFFICER TRAINING COUNCIL EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

VIA MICROSOFT TEAMS

Conference ID: 305 331 464#

MICHIGAN CORRECTIONS OFFICER TRAINING COUNCIL QUARTERLY MEETING

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Meeting will take place in the basement of the Michigan Corrections Organization building. 421 West Kalamazoo Street Lansing, MI 48933

VIA MICROSOFT TEAMS

Conference ID: 562 660 509#