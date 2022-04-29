Chameleon Biosciences, Inc. Founder CEO, Genine Winslow on how they are Expanding AAV Gene Therapies with EVADER™

Genine Winslow, Founder CEO, Chameleon Biosciences, Inc.

CEOCFO I Interviews Chameleon Biosciences, Inc. Co-CEO Genine Winslow, discusses their Adeno Associated Virus Gene Therapy

We are addressing a need, a gaping hole in the gene therapy market, by striving to treat all patients regardless of age or previous exposure to the AAV virus.” — Genine Winslow

BERKELEY, CALIF., US, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with Genine Winslow, Founder CEO of Berkeley, Calif. -based Chameleon Biosciences, Inc., bringing the two fields--immunology and gene therapy--together.

To read the full interview visit:

https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/chameleonbiosciences22.html

When asked to describe how Chameleon got started, Genine Winslow replied:

“I thought that we could better serve the patient population by bringing the two fields--immunology and gene therapy--together. I also thought that the melding of the two fields would lead to clinical success for the industry, as well as to financial success for investors” Genine Winslow said, addressing the founding concept behind Chameleon Biosciences, Inc. during the interview with CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse.

Describing why people should pay attention to Chameleon Biosciences, Inc., Genine Winslow told CEOCFO, "We are addressing a need, a gaping hole in the gene therapy market, by striving to treat all patients regardless of age or previous exposure to the AAV virus, and believe that our products may prove to be much safer than what is used currently. Once we have shown strong clinical results with EVADER gene therapies, we plan to apply this technology to treat more common diseases, not just to rare diseases.”

Discussing how their EVADER™ product works, Genine Winslow told Lynn, “Our product adds a lipid membrane around each virus particle that effectively ‘cloaks’ the virus so the patient’s immune system does not try to attack it and get rid of it. In addition, we attach checkpoint immune-signaling molecules to the membrane--very well understood from the immune oncology field as a way that some cancer cells avoid detection--and we incorporate these into the extra layer surrounding a gene therapy virus particle to improve the ‘disguise even more.”

As for how they are moving forward, Genine Winslow shared, “Our first big goal was to show that we could make this product, because it was something that was groundbreaking and paradigm-changing. Human nature is skeptical about paradigm-changing ideas. We knew that we had to work very hard to show that we could make our drug, and that we could scale the manufacturing to be able to get into clinical trials. We also needed to show that post clinical trials, we would be able to make enough of it to get market approval to start treating more patients.”

Genine Winslow further indicated that they have achieved their manufacturing goals and are ready to start clinical manufacturing of their first product to treat Severe Hemophilia B.

“I thought that we could better serve the patient population by bringing the two fields--immunology and gene therapy--together. I also thought that the melding of the two fields would lead to clinical success for the industry, as well as to financial success for investors. (Given the costs of gene therapy, investors have to be very financially successful in order to fund the types of drugs that we have to develop in order to treat these patients.),” Genine Winslow said, addressing the founding concept behind Chameleon Biosciences, Inc. during the interview with CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse.



For more information:

Lynn Fosse

Senior Editor

CEOCFO Magazine

352-431-3400

lf@ceocfomail.com

