TempStars CEO Provides Free Dental Services as Part of Homeless Connect Toronto
It has always been very important at TempStars that we appreciate how far we have come and give back to those who need help accessing care, as well as supporting educational institutions.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In keeping with his personal and company’s value of giving back, TempStars CEO and Founder Dr. James Younger provided dental services on Sunday as part of a Homeless Connect Toronto event.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO and Founder of TempStars
Dr. Younger was joined by a handful of other dentists as they provided fillings, extractions, and other dental services to the homeless and others with restricted access to dental care, as part of the dental component of the event, which was organized by Gift From The Heart and Urban Dental.
TempStars is North America’s fastest growing and top-rated dental temping and hiring service, a fact that adds fuel to Dr. Younger’s belief that the company should give back to the community and those less fortunate at every opportunity.
“Because my clinical practice focuses on treating those with mental health challenges, it has always been very important at TempStars that we appreciate how far we have come and give back to those who need help accessing care, as well as supporting educational institutions,” said Dr. Younger. “In the last year, we have donated to food banks as well as created scholarships at schools for dental assistants and hygienists. We will continue to donate resources every chance we get.”
Bev Woods, RDH, Gift From The Heart’s Founder, and Dr. Sanjukta Mohanta B.Sc. DDS, GFTH Board of Directors and Chair, expressed their appreciation for Dr. Younger, as an inspiration and example for other company leaders serving the dental profession. .
“TempStars has been a proud cheerleader and supporter of GFTH, and we look forward to working with James in our future projects and initiatives,” said Dr. Mohanta. “We encourage other companies to reach out to us, or donate to GFTH at
https://www.giftfromtheheart.ca/donate”
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 14,000 dental professional members serving over 5,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
