Media Advisory Press Conference: Reaction to April 8 Triple Murder and Robbery With the Hawk Family and Law Enforcement

On behalf of the family, we appreciate your patience while we are still grieving over the loss of our beloved family members, Tommy, Evelyn and Luke Hawk.
— Hawk Family
NEWNAN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release
Contact Amy Parrish (404) 310-6559

Monday, May 2 at 10:00am
Coweta County Sheriff’s Office
560 Greison Trail
Newnan, GA

Available for Commentary during event
Richard, Donna and Audrey Hawk
Chief of Police, Steve Whitlock
Sheriff of Coweta County, Lenn Wood
Deputy Coroner, Gary Stallings

Hawk Family statement

On behalf of the family, we appreciate your patience while we are still grieving over the loss of our beloved family members, Tommy, Evelyn and Luke Hawk.

We are incredibly grateful to the efforts of our local law enforcement including the Grantville Police and Coweta County Sheriff’s department, as well as the ATF and GBI—having a murder suspect in custody so quickly, was certainly a team effort. We are continuing to pray for their teams, as well as the District Attorney’s office during this stressful time, and we will continue to pray for the redemption of the perpetrator.

Thank you again, to the City of Grantville and the community at large for such an outpouring of love and support. We appreciate the prayer vigil in our family’s honor that was well-attended. We are so honored that you all took out the time to do that. And your prayers are felt-and are certainly needed as we progress to the next phase which will be the court case.

Our intent is to meet with you today, and not again until justice is served.

Other content to be shared
Update on funds raised for reward and for charity
Short Q&A

To confirm your attendance, please email aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com.

Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com

