February Ohio Bar Exam Results Announced

The Supreme Court of Ohio has released results from the February 2022 Ohio Bar Examination.

Among the 130 first-time test takers, 66.9% earned passing scores. A total of 304 aspiring lawyers sat for the exam, and 143 – or 47.0% – passed.

The exam, held in person for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was the first in-person test using the Uniform Bar Examination (UBE). The new format makes it easier for those who pass the exam to practice law in 38 other states as well as the District of Columbia and Virgin Islands, which have also adopted the UBE.

Those who meet all requirements will be sworn in at a special session of the Supreme Court on May 9 at 2 p.m. at the Palace Theatre in Columbus.

New lawyers and their guests are invited to visit the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center immediately following the ceremony. The Ohio State Bar Association will host a reception in the Moyer Judicial Center’s Grand Concourse.

The bar exam is administered twice a year by the Court, which regulates the practice of law in Ohio, including the admission of new attorneys, the biennial registration of current attorneys, attorney discipline in cases of misconduct, and the administration of continuing legal education.