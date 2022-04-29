Submit Release
SoftCo achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

The successful completion of this SOC 2 Type 2 compliance audit reaffirms the security and integrity of our products and services in line with industry best practices.”
— Anton Scott, CEO, SoftCo
DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoftCo, a global leader in financial automation software, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a SOC 2 examination for its SoftCo10 platform, which is now SOC 2 Type 2 Compliant. SOC 2 is considered the gold standard for validating the security and operational integrity of leading SaaS solutions.

An independent examination, which was completed by Grant Thornton, confirmed that SoftCo’s controls relating to the information security practices and operational policies and procedures met or exceeded the rigorous SOC 2 requirements as developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Commenting, Anton Scott, CEO of SoftCo Group said:

“Following on from our previous SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type 1 audits during the last year, the successful completion of this SOC 2 Type 2 compliance audit reaffirms the security and integrity of our products and services in line with industry best practices.”

About SoftCo

For over 30 years, SoftCo has delivered finance automation software that streamline processes, reduce costs, and ensure full financial control, compliance, and visibility. SoftCo is a global organization with offices in the USA, Ireland, the UK, and the Nordics. SoftCo is SOC 1 and SOC 2 audited, ISO 27001 and SAHKE2 certified in addition to being a Microsoft Gold Partner and AWS Advanced Technology Partner. Over one million business users worldwide across all industry sectors use SoftCo solutions including SunnyD, the Finnish Government, Primark, Patagonia and PwC.

https://softco.com/

Paul Tighe
SoftCo
12942420 ext.
paul.tighe@softco.com
