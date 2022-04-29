Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market to Grow at 19.40% During 2022-2027

Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market

The global healthcare additive manufacturing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 19.4% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global healthcare additive manufacturing market is expected to grow at 19.40% during 2022-2027. Additive Manufacturing (AM) facilitates complex prototypes using 3D computer-aided design (CAD), which are difficult or expensive to produce using the traditional manufacturing methods such as milling, forging, and fabrication. In the healthcare sector, it is used in the production of diagnostic equipment and implants. In addition, it provides personalization for surgeons and medical practitioners by creating organic shapes specific to each user. In recent years, healthcare AM has gained traction as it finds extensive applications in orthopedics, implantology, and dentistry as it minimizes the production costs and reduces the number of in-theatre parts.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request to Get the Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-additive-manufacturing-market/requestsample

Top Key Players Analysis:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined, along with the profiles of the key players being 3D Systems Inc., 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd., Allevi Inc., EnvisionTEC GmbH, EOS GmbH, Fathom, General Electric, Materialise, Nanoscribe GmbH & Co. KG, RegenHU and Stratasys Ltd.

Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for customized medical implants as healthcare AM aids in creating complex and customized medical components and parts such as organs, tissues, cranial implants and prosthetics. In addition, the rising number of surgeries owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has necessitated the use of 3D printing technology as it allows surgeons to be more precise and operate faster. Besides this, various technological advancements and innovations, such as the introduction of speed prototyping and testing materials and cost-effective designs, are also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the active participation of regulatory bodies, such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), in understanding the technology to provide a broader pathway and efficient access to effective innovations enabled with AM is anticipated to propel the market growth.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-additive-manufacturing-market

Key Market Segmentation:

• On the basis of technology, the market has been classified into stereolithography, deposition modeling, electron beam melting, laser sintering, jetting technology, laminated object manufacturing, and others.

• Based on the material, the market has been segregated into metals and alloys, polymers, biological cells, and others.

• The market has been segmented based on the application into medical implants, prosthetics, wearable devices, tissue engineering, and others.

• Region-wise, the market has been divided into North America (the United States and Canada), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and Middle East and Africa.

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

Medical Cyclotron Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-cyclotron-market

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-nonwoven-disposables-market

Breathable Films Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/breathable-films-market

Dental Cement Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dental-cement-market

Sinus Dilation Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sinus-dilation-devices-market

Dental Chair Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dental-chair-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.