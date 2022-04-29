Global Body Fat Reduction Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Body Fat Reduction Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Body Fat Reduction Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the body fat reduction market size is expected to grow from $9.69 billion in 2021 to $10.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.11%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The body fat reduction market is expected to reach $14.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.72%. A significant rise in obesity rates and obese population is driving demand for body fat reduction market growth.

The body fat reduction market consists of sales of body fat reduction services and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that offer solutions to reduce excess body fat. Body fat reduction is the process of reduction of excess body fat with several objectives such as appealing body aesthetics and shape, with the assistance of surgeries and operations. In addition to exercises and a healthy diet, surgical and non-surgical methods are also an effective way to help get rid of the excess fat.

Global Body Fat Reduction Market Trends

Technological developments are a key trend gaining popularity in the body fat reduction market. These technological advances include new and improved body fat reduction methods.

Global Body Fat Reduction Market Segments

The global body fat reduction market is segmented:

By Procedure: Surgical, Liposuction, Abdominoplasty, Non-Surgical, Cryolipolysis, Ultrasound

By Sex: Male, Female

By Service Provider: Medical Spas, Hospitals, Clinics

By Geography: The global body fat market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Body Fat Reduction Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides body fat reduction global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global body fat reduction market, body fat reduction market share, body fat reduction global market segments and geographies, body fat reduction global market trends, body fat reduction global market players, body fat reduction global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The body fat reduction market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Body Fat Reduction Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AbbVie Inc. (Allergan Inc.), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Llc., Vlcc Health Care Limited, The Plastic Surgery Clinic, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Lumenis, Ltd., Sciton, Inc., Sisram Medical Ltd, Elite Body Sculpture, Fosun Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd, VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and JK Plastic Surgery Center.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

